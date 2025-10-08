Happy Birthday, Ornot! The 'little guy' turns 12 and celebrates with 20% off sitewide — but only for today!

While cycling heavyweights like Castelli and Rapha dominate the global stage, Ornot has carved out a quieter corner of the peloton. One defined by minimalist design, sustainable materials and a “ride how you want” attitude. Born and raised in San Francisco, the brand has spent the last 12 years perfecting that laid-back, low-branding aesthetic that looks as good at the café as it does on the bike.

Now, to celebrate its 12th birthday, Ornot is marking the milestone the best way possible: with a 24-hour, 20%-off sitewide sale, plus a limited re-release of their much-loved Gravel Sweater and a few community events around their Bay Area HQ to boot. Whether you’re new to the brand or already part of the Ornot faithful, this is your chance to gear up, and celebrate one of cycling’s most authentic small businesses.

A sweater for riding gravel? It’s a unique piece of kit, no doubt. But if you’re partial to that classic tee-and-bib-shorts look, a sweater makes perfect sense now that the weather’s turned. It’s a cozy, go-anywhere layer that transitions seamlessly from the bike to everyday life. I’ve got a previous-gen Gravel Sweater in my rotation, and truthfully, I wear it more off the bike than on.

Built with a gridded interior, deadstock bluesign®-approved fabric, and a relaxed, ready-for-anything fit, the Micro Grid Gravel Sweater hits that sweet spot between breathable and warm. The grid structure traps air to insulate without bulk, dries quickly after big efforts, and feels just as good at camp as it does at the café. A concealed rear pocket adds a practical touch for stashing snacks, keys, or your phone — and, true to Ornot’s ethos, it’s sewn by hand in the USA.

This sweater — along with everything else on the site — is 20% off until the end of the day. If you’re looking to gear up for the winter rides ahead, now’s the time.