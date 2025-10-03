EXCLUSIVE: 15% off Zwift this weekend only - Zwift is turning 11, and they're giving Cycling Weekly readers a gift!

Zwift has big discounts all weekend, including almost $90 off the brand new Wahoo Kickr Core 2 and $300 off the Zwift Ride

The Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE 2 side on with orange background
Zwift is celebrating its 11th anniversary this fall, marking the occasion with the Zwift 'Big Birthday Weekend'. Zwift is dropping discounts on some of the best indoor trainers, as well as the Zwift Ride indoor smart bike.

Cycling Weekly is joining the celebrations by offering an exclusive 15% discount to our readers on the just-released Wahoo Kickr Core 2 – now discounted to just $467.49, a $82.50 saving on the RRP of $549.99.

Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click
Save $82.50
Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click: was $549.99 now $467.49 at Zwift

In our review, we deemed the original Kickr Core the best value direct-drive trainer, and the recently released Core 2 is now even better, benefiting from the super convenient Zwift Cog and Click, which makes indoor riding a hassle-free experience. Virtual shifting, handlebar-mounted controls and smart resistance that perfectly mimics every climb and descent make the Kickr Core 2 a brilliant smart trainer purchase. Our exclusive 15% Zwift 'Big Birthday Weekend' discount now makes it even better.

Get the Kickr Core 2 with 15% off at Zwift.

View Deal
Zwift Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2
Save $300
Zwift Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Zwift

The Zwift Ride scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating in our review, and our trusted tester, Simon Fellows, thought it was a simple concept executed brilliantly. Undemanding to use and easy to live with, it offered the finest, most comprehensive Zwift experience on the market. This 'Big Birthday Weekend' deal includes a huge $300 off, the updated Zwift Ride and the all-new Kickr Core 2 with Cog and Click.

Read our full Zwift Ride Review.

View Deal

The Zwift 'Big Birthday Weekend' is a global event, and below you'll find the Zwift deals and pricing relevant to your own territory. All details are the same regardless of location, and finish on October 6th at 11.59pm.

Zwift also has special ride-along events over its 'Big Birthday Weekend' with pro riders and Zwift ambassadors joining the fun, with rides led by the likes of Demi Vollering, Kasia Niewiadoma and Zwift Games Climb Champions Freddy Ovett. Check the Zwift Calendar for all the details.

Remember to check the box for your FREE Wahoo Trackr when adding the Wahoo Kickr Core 2.

