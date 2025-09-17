The Saris H3 features in our best smart indoor trainers guide, and with $135 off, now's the time to get geared up for indoor winter riding at a fraction of the cost

The Saris H3 Smart Trainer is a straightforward performance turbo with a spec equal to that of more expensive indoor trainers, like our best direct drive choice, the Garmin Tacx Flux S, or our best overall, the Wahoo Kickr V6. Plus, we ranked it as the most stable of all the units we've tested, meaning the Saris H3 is perfect for sessions with short, hard intervals built in to them, or even sprint training.

With winter on the horizon, you may be looking to upgrade your current indoor setup or perhaps you're entering the world of indoor riding or the first time. Either way, the Saris H3 at this price is well worth considering. Right now, at Competitive Cyclist, you can pick up a massive discount on the Saris H3 Smart Trainer Connected Kit with a brilliant 15% discount, reduced from $899.99 to $764.99 – a whopping $135 off the RRP.

Save $135 on the Saris H3 Direct Drive Smart Trainer Connected Kit at Competitive Cyclist – was $899.99, now $764.99.

The Saris H3 Connected Kit comes with not only the smart trainer, but a load of accessories, including a cassette (11x25-spd), USB extension cable, ANT+ USB Dongle, sweat guard, front-wheel block, various quick-release and thru-axles, and a 1-month subscription to online ride platforms Zwift ($19.99) and Rouvy ($19.99).

I't's currently showing as limited stock at Competitive Cyclist, so you might want to snap it up sooner rather than later. If you do miss out, don't worry, Backcountry are also doing the same deal at the same price.

The key feature of the H3 is its ease of use, its basically plug and play. So no matter your experience, or technical ability, this turbo is ready to go out of the box. Best of all, the cassette is pre-installed, so no chain whip or cassette removal tool is needed - you can be riding in minutes. We loved how precise it was too, replicating on-road riding characteristics with its 20lb flywheel delivering realistic feedback through the pedals and power accuracy within +/- 2%. With 2000 watts of resistance, it and can replicate 20% inclines.

We found the stability of the H3 to be a bonus, and it provided a solid platform for hard efforts, meaning the overall package of the H3 is excellent, and this deal represents real value for money. It's worth mentioning again that this Saris H3 deal comes with a cassette, which a lot of rival trainers don't include, so it sweetens the deal further, meaning you don't have to buy one or remove your own from your bike's wheel.

