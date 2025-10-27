It's indoor training week on Cycling Weekly
The clocks have gone back and the temperature has dropped, but that's no reason to stop riding.
If like us you're spending more time on the turbo then keep an eye on the CW website this week for all the indoor training content you need to make the most of winter. We've been tidying up our paincaves now that winter is homing into view as there's no need to back off our riding just because here in the northern hemisphere the daylight hours are getting shorter and shorter.
Throughout indoor training week we'll be posting up to date content about the products and platforms we use and test, along with expert training and riding advice from coaches and pro riders.
Plus, we are relaunching the Cycling Weekly club ten! Every Wednesday evening at 6pm (UK time) our ten mile time trial runs on Zwift. After 275 events on five regular courses, we're swithing to six new courses. This week's event will be on the Bon Voyage course in France before we move onto Countryside Tour, Loch Loop in Scotland, Jurrasic Coast in Watopia, Waisted 8 and Gentil 8.
That means six new course records are waiting to be set and the current ones will be left untouched. Each week the results are printed in CW magazine, with times taken from www.ziftpower.com.
Course
Female record
Male record
Tick Tock
Rachel Lieberman 21:40min
Ceri Pritchard 19:42 min
Bologna TT
Naomi De Pennington 26:47min
Ed Laverack 22:43 min
London 8
Rachel Elliott 24:16 min
Calum Johnstone 22:38 min
Tempus Fugit
Frances Owen 21:46 min
Will Lowden 19:53 min
Innsbruckring
Rachel Lieberman 21:46 min
Ceri Pritchard 20:10 min
Whether or not you're new to indoor training, here's some of our articles, from buying to training advice and lots more besides.
Indoor training buying advice
- Best smart trainers - Our guide to the latest turbo trainers
- Best exercise bikes - From budget to fully connected machines
- How to get set up on Zwift - all the kit you need to get up and running.
- Budget trainers - How to get set up without the cost
- Rollers versus trainers - Which one is best for your?
Indoor training advice
- Indoor / outdoor riding - how to strike the balance
- Riding position - should your indoor position mirror your road riding position
- A winter indoors - how one rider faired heading out on the road after four months
- Extreme indoor riding - how some riders are pushing the limits
- My training space - check out some amazing CW reader paincaves
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.