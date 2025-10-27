It's indoor training week on Cycling Weekly

The clocks have gone back and the temperature has dropped, but that's no reason to stop riding.

Male cycling riding indoors
If like us you're spending more time on the turbo then keep an eye on the CW website this week for all the indoor training content you need to make the most of winter. We've been tidying up our paincaves now that winter is homing into view as there's no need to back off our riding just because here in the northern hemisphere the daylight hours are getting shorter and shorter.

Throughout indoor training week we'll be posting up to date content about the products and platforms we use and test, along with expert training and riding advice from coaches and pro riders.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Cycling Weekly club ten course records

Course

Female record

Male record

Tick Tock

Rachel Lieberman 21:40min

Ceri Pritchard 19:42 min

Bologna TT

Naomi De Pennington 26:47min

Ed Laverack 22:43 min

London 8

Rachel Elliott 24:16 min

Calum Johnstone 22:38 min

Tempus Fugit

Frances Owen 21:46 min

Will Lowden 19:53 min

Innsbruckring

Rachel Lieberman 21:46 min

Ceri Pritchard 20:10 min

Whether or not you're new to indoor training, here's some of our articles, from buying to training advice and lots more besides.

