It's indoor training week on Cycling Weekly

If like us you're spending more time on the turbo then keep an eye on the CW website this week for all the indoor training content you need to make the most of winter. We've been tidying up our paincaves now that winter is homing into view as there's no need to back off our riding just because here in the northern hemisphere the daylight hours are getting shorter and shorter.

Throughout indoor training week we'll be posting up to date content about the products and platforms we use and test, along with expert training and riding advice from coaches and pro riders.

Plus, we are relaunching the Cycling Weekly club ten! Every Wednesday evening at 6pm (UK time) our ten mile time trial runs on Zwift. After 275 events on five regular courses, we're swithing to six new courses. This week's event will be on the Bon Voyage course in France before we move onto Countryside Tour, Loch Loop in Scotland, Jurrasic Coast in Watopia, Waisted 8 and Gentil 8.

That means six new course records are waiting to be set and the current ones will be left untouched. Each week the results are printed in CW magazine, with times taken from www.ziftpower.com.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cycling Weekly club ten course records Course Female record Male record Tick Tock Rachel Lieberman 21:40min Ceri Pritchard 19:42 min Bologna TT Naomi De Pennington 26:47min Ed Laverack 22:43 min London 8 Rachel Elliott 24:16 min Calum Johnstone 22:38 min Tempus Fugit Frances Owen 21:46 min Will Lowden 19:53 min Innsbruckring Rachel Lieberman 21:46 min Ceri Pritchard 20:10 min

Whether or not you're new to indoor training, here's some of our articles, from buying to training advice and lots more besides.

