'I kinda think I won' - was Caleb Ewan robbed of victory in Belgian one-day race?
The Lotto Dstny rider lost out to Gerben Thijssen in a close photo finish call on Sunday
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Caleb Ewan has called into question the photo finish decision that saw him place second at the GP Monseré on Sunday.
The 1.1-ranked Belgian one-day race came down to a bunch sprint in Roeselare, contested on the line by the Lotto-Dstny rider and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty’s Gerben Thijssen.
The sprint was so tight that it appeared the honours were initially given to Ewan. The Australian recorded a winner’s interview after the race, before the images were reviewed and Thijssen was declared the victor.
Later that evening, Ewan tweeted a photo that seemed to show his front wheel crossing the line first. “I kinda think I won,” he wrote. “Thoughts?”
I kinda think I won. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Oaa2sK9obJMarch 5, 2023
Among those who responded to the Australian's tweet was the newly-crowned Strade Bianche champion Tom Pidcock, who offered a simple eye-roll emoji. In 2021, the Brit lost out to Wout van Aert in an astonishingly close-called Amstel Gold Race, with Pidcock later saying the photo finish imagery "created more questions than have been answered".
Continuing to question the GP Monseré decision, Ewan went on to tweet a different angle of the sprint, again appearing to show him as the winner. “Here’s another one,” he wrote. “If anyone’s got a photo of big G clearly beating me it would actually make me feel a bit better to be honest.”
Here’s another one. If anyone’s got photo of big G clearly beating me it would actually make me feel a bit better to be honest🙈 pic.twitter.com/Zko46pUQI6March 5, 2023
Although not initially shown on the race broadcast, the photo finish image later emerged online, but appeared heavily pixelated and inconclusive. According to UCI rules, photo finish equipment, including an electronic timing strip, is obligatory in all UCI road events, be that at WorldTour level or third tier 1.1 races.
In a press release shared today (opens in new tab), the organisers of the GP Monseré said they were "happy" with the race podium.
The press release continued: "Understandably, a lot of attention afterwards went to the photo finish that was supposed to determine the winner.
"As the organizer we have no responsibility for the organization of this finish line and the finish photo. This task should be done by the Belgian Cycling Federation and the UCI."
Speaking after Sunday’s race, Ewan said: “Of course, it’s never nice to lose on a photo finish. This is disappointing but we keep on working to get that victory. I’ve been close a couple of times this season and I’m sure that the win is coming soon.”
The GP Monseré was not the first time this season that Ewan has lost out in a marginal sprint call. On the opening day of last month’s UAE Tour, he was forced to wait 15 minutes for a decision on his two-up battle with Soudal Quick-Step’s Tim Merlier, until the race jury ultimately adjudged the latter to have won by a hair’s breadth.
The Australian’s next target will be Milan-San Remo, a race where he has placed second on two occasions, which is scheduled for 18 March.
The winner at the #GPMonseré was decided based on this low-quality finish photo. This was the only proof the organisation could give to decide Gerben Thijssen as winner. I wish I was joking, but I'm telling the truth. 😂 https://t.co/JOo8bYxN2M pic.twitter.com/2IJYEWmj0GMarch 5, 2023
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
'Make cycling a safe, everyday choice': Hundreds join protest for safer cycling for women in London
Campaigners cycled through capital calling for cycling to be made safer for women
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
It's 'Women's Week' on Cycling Weekly: your guide to the training, tech and inspirational tales of (and by!) cycling's key women
We've got detailed articles on training with the menstrual cycle, a look back at the woman who entered the 1924 edition of the Giro d'Italia, and a dive into 'women-specific geometery' and its relevancy today - plus much, much more!
By Anna Marie Abram • Published
-
Another photo finish, another runner-up ride for Caleb Ewan
Less than two weeks after Tim Merlier bested him by the thinnest of margins in the UAE Tour, Ewan takes second behind Gerben Thijssen in a photo finish at the GP Jean-Pierre Monseré
By Dane Cash • Published
-
‘Current WorldTour system is killing all the smaller teams,’ says Reinardt Janse van Rensburg
South African ex-Lotto Soudal rider fears more teams could find themselves in B & B Hotels-KTM situation if the system doesn’t change
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Caleb Ewan ‘not going anywhere’ after team's relegation, says Lotto-Soudal
Spokesperson for Belgian team says that Ewan has expressed desire to stay and lead the team in 2023
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Caleb Ewan 'heartbroken' to miss out as Australia announce Worlds squad
The Lotto-Soudal sprinter believed he deserved to be in the team.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Caleb Ewan to miss out on selection for Australia World Championships
Australian sprinter expected to be left out of World Championships in Wollongong this September
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘It's not been a great Tour for the sprinters’ - Caleb Ewan rues bad luck at the Tour de France after heavy crash on stage 13
Lotto Soudal sprinter involved in nasty crash with a teammate midway through stage into Saint-Étienne
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'I’m still having to pinch myself a little bit, what a ride!' : Reinardt Janse van Rensburg’s journey to a sixth Tour de France
The 33 year old South African rider feared his career was over before Lotto Soudal came calling.
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Lotto Soudal pins Tour de France hopes on 'one of the fastest riders of the peloton', Caleb Ewan
Caleb Ewan, Philippe Gilbert, Andreas Kron and Tim Wellens all make the team's Tour de France lineup
By Tom Thewlis • Published