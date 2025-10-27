'There’s nothing wrong with the wheels': Chris King, Revel, Reynolds and others respond to FusionFiber supplier shutdown

Today, Chris King Precision Components announced the discontinuation of its FusionFiber wheels for the foreseeable future, but assured customers that lifetime warranties remain valid.

Chris King is the latest brand to come forward with a rider support solution following the unexpected shutdown of Utah-based CSS Composites, the creator of the recyclable FusionFiber carbon rims used by brands such as Chris King, Revel, Bontrager, Atomik and Forge+Bond.

“Unfortunately, we received no advance notice of CSS’s struggles or subsequent closure,” Chris King revealed in a statement.



But, "despite CSS no longer being able to supply us with FusionFiber rims, all lifetime warranties are still in effect."

FusionFiber was CSS Composites’ proprietary thermoplastic carbon rim technology, designed as a recyclable alternative to traditional thermoset carbon fibre. Instead of using epoxy resins, FusionFiber rims were produced with long-chain polymers that could be reprocessed or recycled to reduce waste. The technology was promoted for its durability, impact resistance and sustainable U.S.-based production.

The technology had drawn significant industry attention, with several American brands adopting it in their products in recent years.

“FusionFiber was a technology we were excited about,” Chris King’s statement continues. “And a company that shared our ideals for sustainable manufacturing. We are heartbroken for the people who lost their jobs and the vision that won’t now be realised. We never like seeing a U.S. manufacturer closing their doors.”

Cycling Weekly visited the Forge+Bond facility in 2024 to see the recyclable rim manufacturing process firsthand, and came away impressed by the surprisingly clean, efficient and speedy process. We also reviewed several FusionFiber-based road and gravel wheelsets, all of which performed well in testing, making the company’s closure an unexpected development.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

CSS Composites announced its closure on September 30th, notifying partners that it would cease operations and begin liquidating assets immediately due to "enduring economic challenges facing the bike industry."

Partner brands say they received little or no warning before the closure, leaving them scrambling to establish their own rider support programs.

“The most important thing for our riders to know is that there is nothing wrong with the wheels they’re riding, quite the opposite,” Chris King assured. “We expect every wheel we’ve built to give [its] rider years and years of riding.”

Should customers experience an issue, the Portland, Oregon-based company is now partnering with NOBL Wheels to manage rim replacements. Customers with proof of original purchase can contact the company and send in damaged wheels for rebuilding.

Likewise, mountain bike brand Revel is partnering with Industry Nine to provide replacement and rebuild options for its CSS-made rims, offering to "split the costs with customers to make sure you have a clear path forward if you damage a Revel carbon wheel."

Trek says it will provide warranty support for its affected Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37V and 49V wheelsets through its own Carbon Care Wheel Loyalty Program. And, earlier this month, Reynolds Cycling launched a discount program for riders affected by CSS’s shutdown. While Reynolds does not use CSS's technology, the company is offering crash-replacement pricing on complete Reynolds wheelsets to any owner of wheels built by CSS or its partner brands.

“We didn’t create this problem, but we can help solve it,” said Todd Tanner, Director of Wheel Development at Reynolds. “When we saw the uncertainty facing owners of CSS-built wheels, we knew we could offer a fair, good-faith solution. Our priority is to keep riders rolling on wheels they can trust.”