Giant bikes and accessories made in Taiwan prevented from entering USA, based on 'forced labour' allegations

Customs and Border Protection has issued a Withhold Release Order, effective immediately

Giant Group head office sign
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

US Customs and Border Protection has issued an order preventing all goods manufactured by the Giant Bicycle Company in Taiwan from being distributed and sold in the US, after finding what it says is "information that reasonably indicates forced labour".

The 'Withhold Release Order' applies to bikes, bike parts and accessories, says the CPB, and is effective immediately. Giant owns brands including Giant, Liv, Stages and Cadex.

“Importers have a responsibility to do their due diligence and know their supply chains,” said acting executive assistant commissioner at the CBP’s Office of Trade, Susan S. Thomas in the statement. “CBP will continue to investigate allegations of forced labor and take action when we find it in US supply chains.”

Giant is one of the world's biggest bicycle manufacturers, supplying machines to professional teams – including the Jayco AlUla WorldTour and Liv Jayco AlUla WorldTour teams – as well as for leisure use and everything in-between.

