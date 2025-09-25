Giant bikes and accessories made in Taiwan prevented from entering USA, based on 'forced labour' allegations

US Customs and Border Protection has issued an order preventing all goods manufactured by the Giant Bicycle Company in Taiwan from being distributed and sold in the US, after finding what it says is "information that reasonably indicates forced labour".

The 'Withhold Release Order' applies to bikes, bike parts and accessories, says the CPB, and is effective immediately. Giant owns brands including Giant, Liv, Stages and Cadex.

During an investigation of the Taiwanese cycling giant, the CBP says it found five separate International Labour Organisation forced labour indicators, including abuse of vulnerability, abusive working and living conditions, debt bondage, withholding of wages, and excessive overtime.

The CBP statement adds: "Giant profited by imposing such abuse, resulting in goods produced below market value and undercutting American business by millions of dollars in unjustly earned profits."

“Importers have a responsibility to do their due diligence and know their supply chains,” said acting executive assistant commissioner at the CBP’s Office of Trade, Susan S. Thomas in the statement. “CBP will continue to investigate allegations of forced labor and take action when we find it in US supply chains.”

Giant has hit back, saying that it would petition the CBP to seek the revocation of the order. It insisted in a statement that it was "firmly committed to upholding human rights and labor protections, and has taken the following actions:

"Since January 2025, we have fully implemented a Zero Recruitment Fee Policy, under which all recruitment, agency and government-related fees for newly hired migrant workers are fully covered by the company

"By the end of 2024, we completed upgrades to employee housing, providing a safer and more comfortable living environment."

It added: "Giant Group has established internal supervision mechanisms and third-party audits, and continues to conduct due diligence to ensure compliance with international standards. We will contact CBP to file a petition to seek the revocation of the WRO and explain that the Company has already adopted appropriate measures."

Finally, it said: "Giant Group remains dedicated to protecting labor rights through concrete actions and ensuring a transparent, fair, and sustainable development."

Giant is one of the world's biggest bicycle manufacturers, supplying machines to professional teams – including the Jayco AlUla WorldTour and Liv Jayco AlUla WorldTour teams – as well as for leisure use and everything in-between.