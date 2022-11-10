Primož Roglič says rehabilitation from shoulder surgery ‘going as planned’ ahead of 2023 season

Primož Roglič is still recovering from the major shoulder surgery that he underwent in October but says his rehabilitation programme is “going as planned” as he prepares for the new season.

In a video posted on social media (opens in new tab), the Slovenian explained that his rehab is going according to plan although he is still approximately a month away from returning to on bike training.

Roglič had surgery in Slovenia in October to address a long-standing shoulder complaint which has seen him suffer repeated dislocations. Surgery left his arm in a sling although Roglič demonstrated in the video that he is now able to slightly move the joint.

This year, the Slovenian rider saw his hopes of winning the Tour de France explode on the cobbled stage within the first week. Roglič crashed heavily which resulted in the latest shoulder dislocation as well him sustaining injuries to his back.

He would later abandon the race due to injury.

The Slovenian also crashed out of the Vuelta a España while in contention for a fourth straight overall win.

Those incidents followed Roglič dislocating his shoulder at Paris-Nice in 2021.

In October when discussing the planned surgery, Roglič told Slovenian media that it was “no secret” that the shoulder required treatment.

“That shoulder needs to be repaired. It's no secret that I've dislocated my shoulder several times. It's not nothing that's going to happen,” he said. “They cut off a piece of the bone and move it to where the shoulder dislocated,"

"I have reached the limit where I have to fix these things so that I can be even stronger and start preparing for new challenges in the new season. I have to respect what they tell me. We will certainly do everything to get back on the bike as quickly as possible." Roglič added.

In 2022 the Jumbo-Visma rider had a season of ups and downs. Roglič landed overall victory at both Paris-Nice and the Critérium du Dauphiné but suffered huge disappointment at the Tour de France when he was forced out of action. His teammate Jonas Vingegaard eventually took the overall victory for Jumbo-Visma.

Roglič then started the Vuelta in impressive form taking an early stage win, although was forced to abandon again after another heavy crash.

The Slovenian’s plans for the 2023 season are relatively unknown. With just one individual time trial in the 2023 Tour de France route, it is suspected that Roglič may look to target the Giro d’Italia which will feature 70 kilometres of time trialling spread over three stages.

Meanwhile for Jumbo-Visma, Jonas Vingegaard is widely expected to look to defend his Tour de France title next July.

Vingegaard recently played down any problems in the aftermath of his Tour victory and said: “Being the defending Tour winner is always hard but I’m up for the challenge,"

"We haven’t talked in detail with the team and we haven’t made a final plan for 2023 but the idea is to go back to the Tour de France. I’d be surprised if that wasn’t the plan,” he added.