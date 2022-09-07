Primož Roglič abandons Vuelta a España after stage 16 crash

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has pulled out of the Vuelta a España as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash on stage 16.

The Slovenian, a three-time winner of the race, attacked with 2.5km to go during yesterday’s stage but came down in the finale, falling hard on his right side. He was pictured after the finish line with severe road rash and blood dripping from his wounds.

This morning, Jumbo-Visma said in a statement: “Unfortunately, Primož Roglič will not be at the start of stage 17 as a consequence of yesterday’s crash.

“Get well soon, champion! Thank you for all the beautiful moments in this Vuelta. You had ambitious plans for the final days, but sadly it isn’t meant to be.”

At the time of his withdrawal, Roglič sat second in the overall standings, 1-26 behind race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). The Jumbo-Visma rider had been gradually clawing seconds back over the past week, attacking on the climbs to Sierra de La Pandera and Sierra Nevada to make up for his losses in stage 10’s individual time trial.

Roglič's crash adds to what has already been an unlucky year for the Slovenian. On stage five of the Tour de France, the 32-year-old struck a hay bale and dislocated his shoulder. He corrected the injury himself at the roadside, but continued the race with severe back pain that would ultimately cause him to abandon on stage 14.

When he was announced as part of the Dutch team’s eight-man squad for the Vuelta a España, team director Merijn Zeeman said: “We are delighted that Primož can start in the Vuelta after his serious injury in the Tour de France. Logically, he didn't have the best preparation, but we greatly respect him for how he managed to get ready.”

The Jumbo-Visma rider started the race well, claiming victory and the red jersey in Laguardia on stage four. Two days later, however, his lack of form came to the fore on the ascent to Pico Jano, where he lost over a minute to Evenepoel, a gap the Belgian would further widen in the individual time trial.

Had Roglič gone on to win this year’s Vuelta a España, he would have become the first rider since Miguel Induráin to win a Grand Tour four times in a row, and the first to do so at this race.