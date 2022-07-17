Blow for Jonas Vingegaard as Primož Roglič pulls of Tour de France with injury
Slovenian co-leader crashed on stage five and is still suffering with his injuries
Jonas Vingegaard’s ambitions to win the Tour de France suffered a set back this morning as key team-mate Primož Roglič pulled out of the race with injury.
The Slovenian, who entered the race as co-leader of the Jumbo-Visma team, crashed on stage five and hurt his back.
Announcing that he would not start this morning Roglič said: “I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realise our yellow and green ambitions. Thanks to everybody for your great support.”
Roglič had entered the race with his own ambitions but after he lost time following his crash he has since been working as a super domestique for yellow jersey wearer Vingegaard.
On stage five Roglič hit hay bail placed to protect street furniture that had made its way into the road causing multiple riders to come down. He finished but lost time.
Two days later after the race had crested the La Planche Des Belles Filles he said he was suffering from the results of the crash.
"Imagine every pedal stroke I do I have a knife in my back," he described. "The main goal is to go through these stages and try to recover.
“When you're injured, you never know what to expect in the next days, but we have to take it day by day, try to go through, and recover for the next ones."
Spekaign on the same day team manager Richard Plugge added: "Primož is a fighter, we know that from the past. Jump out of your car at 50km/h the other day and now climb up this hill like that, it's incredible. On the other hand, he has pain in the back. It's Primož, the big fighter of our team."
Vingegaard will now have to continue without a key support rider that Roglič had become. The news levels the playing field between Jumbo and the UAE squad, which has suffered with multiple riders and staff testing positive to Covid and two riders leaving the race, including key domestique George Bennett.
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, world championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the middle east. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
