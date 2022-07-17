Blow for Jonas Vingegaard as Primož Roglič pulls of Tour de France with injury

Jonas Vingegaard’s ambitions to win the Tour de France suffered a set back this morning as key team-mate Primož Roglič pulled out of the race with injury.

The Slovenian, who entered the race as co-leader of the Jumbo-Visma team, crashed on stage five and hurt his back.

Announcing that he would not start this morning Roglič said: “I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realise our yellow and green ambitions. Thanks to everybody for your great support.”

Roglič had entered the race with his own ambitions but after he lost time following his crash he has since been working as a super domestique for yellow jersey wearer Vingegaard.

On stage five Roglič hit hay bail placed to protect street furniture that had made its way into the road causing multiple riders to come down. He finished but lost time.

Two days later after the race had crested the La Planche Des Belles Filles he said he was suffering from the results of the crash.

"Imagine every pedal stroke I do I have a knife in my back," he described. "The main goal is to go through these stages and try to recover.

“When you're injured, you never know what to expect in the next days, but we have to take it day by day, try to go through, and recover for the next ones."

Spekaign on the same day team manager Richard Plugge added: "Primož is a fighter, we know that from the past. Jump out of your car at 50km/h the other day and now climb up this hill like that, it's incredible. On the other hand, he has pain in the back. It's Primož, the big fighter of our team."

Vingegaard will now have to continue without a key support rider that Roglič had become. The news levels the playing field between Jumbo and the UAE squad, which has suffered with multiple riders and staff testing positive to Covid and two riders leaving the race, including key domestique George Bennett.