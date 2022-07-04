'It felt like a bit of a bad dream' — Fred Wright on Bahrain Victorious police raids
British rider has twice been through police searching his hotel at the Tour de France
Fred Wright is a young man with a promising future in the sport of cycling. He finished seventh at this year's Tour of Flanders, and is embarking on his second Tour de France. This should be an exciting time for him, proving his mettle for his WorldTour team on the biggest stage in cycling.
And yet. Last Thursday, his Bahrain Victorious team hotel was raided by police the day before the start of the Tour. It followed some of its riders and staff members having had their homes searched by police prior to their departure last week - Wright was not one of them. In 2021, Bahrain also had their Tour hotel searched by police late in the race.
That's two Tours de France, and two experiences of waking up to welcome police into his room.
“It’s a tricky one,” Wright explained to Cycling Weekly and Cycling Tips. “As a 23-year-old rider I don’t think I should have experienced two police raids in my career but that’s the unfortunate truth of it.
“It was a surprise but I saw Jack [Haig] already say the Danish police were really friendly, they were doing what they had to do, it didn’t take very long. 30-45 minutes searching around the room and then they were out of our hair."
The team said in a statement on Thursday morning that "the search was completed within two hours" and that "no items were seized from the team." Reports later that week suggested things were taken, but this might have been in the searches earlier that week.
“In the end it wasn’t that bad,” Wright explained. “They came in the morning, I went back to sleep, it felt like a bit of a bad dream. It is what it is thanks to the history of the sport that we’re in this position."
For now, Bahrain Victorious and Wright are just focusing on the here and now, which is just continuing with the Tour de France.
“If they want to go through these raids just to confirm that everyone’s clean then that’s what they’ve got to do. It’s been really nice that the morale has slowly been creeping up in the team because we’re racing our bikes now, we’re doing our job so happy days.”
The 23-year-old is not thinking of challenging for stage wins just yet, instead focusing on helping out his team.
"We'll see how this first week goes," he said. "I think this first week is really important for us, just to focus on getting our GC leaders out of trouble, unscathed. That's the main goal for the first few days. Then after that, we'll see if the bunch de stresses and everyone gets a bit more relaxed. The focus is on these stressful days."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over my professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Quinn Simmons fined on stage three of the Tour de France for 'riding on sidewalks, paths or bike lanes'
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
The dangers of a Tour de France travel day: ‘You always have s**t legs because of the journey’
In-race flights are not a new phenomenon, but many suspect further away Grand Départs will become more common, posing headaches for all involved
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Quinn Simmons fined on stage three of the Tour de France for 'riding on sidewalks, paths or bike lanes'
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
The dangers of a Tour de France travel day: ‘You always have s**t legs because of the journey’
In-race flights are not a new phenomenon, but many suspect further away Grand Départs will become more common, posing headaches for all involved
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Crowds, Carlsberg and Cort: the best Tour de France Grand Départ ever?
Denmark loves cycling, that much is very clear
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 standings: who is leading the race after stage three?
Who is on the top step at the 109th edition of the race?
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Fresh start for Dylan Groenewegen after comeback victory at Tour de France
Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider is at his first Tour de France since serving his nine-month suspension for causing crash
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It’s the Magnus Cort show': How Dane enacted last-minute plan to thrill home crowds
Denmark's staging of the Tour de France has been enlightened enormously by the performances and smiles of the EF Education-Easy Post rider
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Dylan Groenewegen triumphs in bunch sprint on Tour de France stage three
The Dutchman beat Wout van Aert with a bike throw on the line in Sønderborg.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Fabio Jakobsen 'fairytale' keeps Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl flying high at Tour de France
Yves Lampaert might have lost the yellow jersey, but two wins in two days mean an almost-perfect Grand Départ
By Adam Becket • Published