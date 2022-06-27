Bahrain Victorious riders and staff homes searched before Tour de France start

Bahrain Victorious this afternoon announced that some of its riders and staff members have had their homes searched by police prior to their departure for the Tour de France.

The searches form part of an investigation that got underway in the wake of the team’s success at last year’s edition of the race. The team released a statement claiming the searches were designed to “intentionally damage the team’s reputation”.

It said: “The investigation into the members of the team, which started almost a year ago and did not yield any results, continues just before the start of the most important cycling race, the Tour de France, and damages the reputation of individuals and Team Bahrain Victorious. Due to recent investigations, the team feels the timing of this investigation is aimed at intentionally damaging the team’s reputation.”

The team won three stages at the 2021 Tour de France and had their team hotel raided in Pau after stage 17.

Today's statement read: “The house searches experienced today by members from Team Bahrain Victorious represent a continuation of the investigation process that began during the team’s successful performances at last year’s Tour de France. Bahrain Victorious were the only team in the Tour de France under investigation during the race last year. At no time, and so far, have the team been informed of the progress, results or received any feedback about the investigation from the Marseilles Prosecutor’s Office. Bahrain Victorious has repeatedly requested access to the file or acquaintance with the state of investigation but without success.”

With the Tour de France due to begin in Denmark on Friday, the announcement of the searches will come as bad timing both for Bahrain Victorious and the race organisation [ASO].

The statement further added that Bahrain Victorious have “always cooperated completely transparently with all competent institutions and will continue to do so in the future".

It added they hoped for "a sense of the independence of investigators, as well as equal treatment of all teams”.

