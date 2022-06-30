Bahrain Victorious hotel searched by police day before Tour de France starts

Danish Police searched team hotel at 5.30am on behalf of French prosecutors

Bahrain Victorious
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Bahrain Victorious have confirmed that their team hotel in Copenhagen was searched by Danish police on behalf of French prosecutors at 5:30am on Thursday, the day before the Tour de France begins.

It follows riders and staff members having had their homes searched by police prior to their departure for the Tour, which was announced on Monday. Those searches formed part of an investigation that got underway in the wake of the team’s success at last year’s edition of the race

In a strongly worded but brief statement, Bahrain Victorious said that nothing was taken from them in the search of the hotel and the team's vehicles. Riders and staff were subject to the investigation.

"Following the police search into some staff and riders’ homes on Monday, the Team Bahrain Victorious hotel was searched by Danish Police at the request of the French Prosecutors this morning at 5:30 am," the statement said.

"The officers searched all team vehicles, staff and riders’ rooms. The team fully cooperated with all the officers’ requests, and the search was completed within two hours. No items were seized from the team.

"Following the police search, the team is now looking forward to focusing on the world’s biggest and best cycling race, Tour de France.

"The team will make no further comment on the subject."

The Danish news outlet Ekstrabladet (opens in new tab) was at the team's hotel in Glostrup, just outside Copenhagen, and has images showing the team standing around in the hotel car park while the search was carried out.

They also quoted Copenhagen Police Inspector Dannie Rise, who confirmed the search. "On the basis of a court request from the French police, as part of an ongoing investigation in France, the Copenhagen Police have conducted a search of the hotel in Brøndby," he said. "As this is an investigation being carried out by French police, we must refer to them for further comments."

Following the searches earlier this week across Europe, conducted by Europol, Bahrain Victorious said that they believe the "the timing of this investigation is aimed at intentionally damaging the team’s reputation".

The team were present at the Tour team presentation on Wednesday evening in Copenhagen, and will line up for the opening time trial on Friday afternoon.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's senior news and features writer. I love road racing first and foremost, but my interests spread beyond that. I like sticking to the tarmac on my own bike, however.


Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing.


Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.