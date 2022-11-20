Matej Mohorič: ‘Fred Wright can win a monument... it’s just a question of time’

Matej Mohorič says that it’s only a matter of time before his Bahrain Victorious teammate Fred Wright pulls off a big result and lands a major victory.

After a break-out classics season Wright rode both the Tour de France and Vuelta a España this year and was constantly on the attack at both grand tours. The British rider went agonisingly close to a stage win on several occasions only to be caught in the closing stages of several races.

His teammate Matej Mohorič told Cycling Weekly that after being so close on a number of occasions, he believes a major win is just around the corner for Wright next year.

Mohorič said: “I think it’s just a question of time and luck for him to win his first big race. He’s been so close now on so many occasions. It’s so frustrating for him but he’s a winning guy. He’s got a fast sprint and is a super strong rider for classics style parcours.

“He’s a great rider and I’m really looking forward to racing with him in the classics next year and also at the Tour.”

At just 28-years-old, Mohorič is already a proven winner at the highest level. The Slovenian has two Tour de France stage victories to his name as well as a stunning win at Milan-San Remo this year to take his first monument title.

Mohorič explained to CyclingWeekly that he believes Wright has all the credentials to also win a monument himself.

“I think he’s proved that he could even win a monument in the future. He’s still very young and is going to have many many chances to come,” Mohorič added.

After his prestigious win at Milan-San Remo, Mohorič explained that he fully intends to return to the race in 2023 to defend the title, and is planning to build his season around the classics.

“I think I’m on track for next year,” he said. “I think we plan for me to race a similar programme next year to this year. Building around the classics in the spring, going all the way from San Remo through to Flanders, Roubaix and maybe Liège–Bastogne–Liège.”

“I’ll then stop and have a small break before building for the Tour, but yes, for sure San Remo will be one of the main goals.”