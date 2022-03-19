Matej Mohorič wins Milan-San Remo with late attack

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) won Milan-San Remo with a daring attack on the descent of the Poggio.

The Slovenian national champion attacked downhill from a decimated peloton and rode away to the finish line, securing his first-ever monument victory.

Mohorič managed to hold off an all-star chasing bunch inside the final five kilometres, crossing the line just two seconds ahead of Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies).

In his first race of the season, after struggling with back issues during the off-season, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) out-sprinted Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to secure third place.

More to follow.

Results

Milan-San Remo 2022 (293km)

1. Matej Mohorič (Slo), Bahrain-Victorious, in 6-27-49

2. Anthony Turgis (Fra), TotalEnergies, at two seconds

3. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Alpecin-Fenix

4. Michael Matthews (Aus), Team BikeExchange-Jayco

5. Tadej Pogačar (Slo), UAE Team Emirates

6. Mads Pedersen (Den), Trek-Segafredo

7. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den), Team DSM

8. Wout Van Aert (Bel), Jumbo-Visma, all same time

9. Jan Tratnik (Slo), Bahrain-Victorious, at 5s

10. Arnaud Démarre (Fra), Groupama-FDJ, at 11s