Stevie Williams says every day in Tour de Suisse lead is 'a bonus'

Welshman Stephen Williams has said every day he can hold onto the lead at the tour de Suisse is "a bonus" after his stage win on day one.

The 26-year-old took an impressive stage win as he outsprinted the likes of Bora-Hansgrohe’s Max Schachmann and backed it up by retaining the jersey on stage two.

On his hopes for the rest of the week-long race, Williams feels that anything else that comes will be an added luxury. “Anything else this week for me personally is a bonus, I’ll continue each day now and see how it goes," he told cycling Weekly.

"We’ve come here with Gino (Mäder) for the overall classification which is 100% what we’re going to stick to. In terms of myself and this jersey we’ll take each day as it comes” he said.

The Welshman has long been considered one of Britain's strongest up and coming climbers but spent the early years of his career hampered by a serious knee injury. He announced his return to form when he took a stage win at the Cro Race 2021, beating Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the process.

However, backing this early promise up with a first World Tour stage win and then retaining the leader's jersey the next day is a step up for Williams.

“It feels like a bit of weights been lifted off my shoulders and it’s been a long time coming,” said Williams “then at the end of last season to go to Croatia and win I almost felt like I needed to go and win again you know how it is, to back that up.”

“To go and do it at this level and show what I’m capable of is even more special for me” he added.

Wearing the leader’s jersey at any World Tour race is a prestigious moment for any rider. “It’s amazing, last night I was full of emotion. After the stage yesterday it hadn’t really sunk in. I got back to my hotel room and phoned my parents and friends, that’s when it really hit me to be honest. I’m over the moon to still hold the jersey.” Williams adds.

“I’ll just continue to enjoy it and wear the jersey with pride as things like this don’t come around very often. I’ll appreciate every moment I’m in it for now.”