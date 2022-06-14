Stevie Williams says every day in Tour de Suisse lead is 'a bonus'
Williams backed up a win on the opening stage, retaining the overall lead after stage two
Welshman Stephen Williams has said every day he can hold onto the lead at the tour de Suisse is "a bonus" after his stage win on day one.
The 26-year-old took an impressive stage win as he outsprinted the likes of Bora-Hansgrohe’s Max Schachmann and backed it up by retaining the jersey on stage two.
On his hopes for the rest of the week-long race, Williams feels that anything else that comes will be an added luxury. “Anything else this week for me personally is a bonus, I’ll continue each day now and see how it goes," he told cycling Weekly.
"We’ve come here with Gino (Mäder) for the overall classification which is 100% what we’re going to stick to. In terms of myself and this jersey we’ll take each day as it comes” he said.
The Welshman has long been considered one of Britain's strongest up and coming climbers but spent the early years of his career hampered by a serious knee injury. He announced his return to form when he took a stage win at the Cro Race 2021, beating Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the process.
However, backing this early promise up with a first World Tour stage win and then retaining the leader's jersey the next day is a step up for Williams.
“It feels like a bit of weights been lifted off my shoulders and it’s been a long time coming,” said Williams “then at the end of last season to go to Croatia and win I almost felt like I needed to go and win again you know how it is, to back that up.”
“To go and do it at this level and show what I’m capable of is even more special for me” he added.
Wearing the leader’s jersey at any World Tour race is a prestigious moment for any rider. “It’s amazing, last night I was full of emotion. After the stage yesterday it hadn’t really sunk in. I got back to my hotel room and phoned my parents and friends, that’s when it really hit me to be honest. I’m over the moon to still hold the jersey.” Williams adds.
“I’ll just continue to enjoy it and wear the jersey with pride as things like this don’t come around very often. I’ll appreciate every moment I’m in it for now.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
-
-
'GC is not the goal' — Romain Bardet and DSM will hunt stage wins at the Tour de France
Frenchman returns to home Grand Tour for the first time since 2020 next month
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Nine tips on how to get started with gravel riding
Riding on gravel may not be a new phenomenon, but it has certainly been growing in popularity in recent years.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
'My friends will all be joking with me today and tomorrow' — Alberto Bettiol mistakenly celebrates second place at Tour de Suisse
Andreas Leknessund had finished thirty seconds before the peloton reached stage two's finish in Aesch
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wales' Stephen Williams 'over the moon' to take his first WorldTour victory at stage one of the Tour de Suisse
The 26-year-old from Aberystwyth took his first WorldTour win, and now leads the GC
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
-
'Not easy, but not impossible': After Tour of the Alps stage win, Pello Bilbao 'dreams' of Giro d'Italia leader's jersey
Bahrain-Victorious rider sprints to victory after teamworks brings the race back together
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Bahrain-Victorious terminate rider's contract after Covid rule breaches
Alejandro Osorio dismissed by team after just eight days of racing for team
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Sonny Colbrelli suffered an 'unstable cardiac arrhythmia' at the Volta a Catalunya, cause still unknown
Bahrain-Victorious say their rider is in a "good" clinical situation
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Sonny Colbrelli 'conscious and feeling okay' after collapse at Volta a Catalunya
Bahrain Victorious say tests carried out on Italian show "no signs of concern"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Sonny Colbrelli collapses metres after Volta a Catalunya stage one finish, in stable condition after medical treatment
Bahrain-Victorious rider reportedly responded positively to treatment at the scene, now in hospital in Girona
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Fred Wright confident of soon taking maiden pro win after impressive start to 2022
The Londoner put in a stellar performance at Paris-Nice last week and now heads into his Classics campaign stronger than ever
By Adam Becket • Published