Sonny Colbrelli suffered an 'unstable cardiac arrhythmia' at the Volta a Catalunya, cause still unknown
Bahrain-Victorious say their rider is in a "good" clinical situation
Sonny Colbrelli had an "unstable cardiac arrhythmia that required defibrillation" at the end of the Volta a Catalunya stage one, his team have said.
Bahrain-Victorious released an update on the Italian on Tuesday afternoon, which said that he was in a "good" situation, despite falling unconscious on Monday.
He collapsed quickly after sprinting to second on the uphill drag in Sant Feliu de Guíxols behind Michael Matthews.
However, the rider will stay in hospital in Girona for a further day in order to have further tests to be performed on him.
Earlier on Tuesday the team said that Colbrelli is conscious and "feeling okay" in hopsital, and tests show no "signs of concern".
The Italian told media from his own country that he did not remember anything of the incident.
“I’m here in the hospital, resting, I don’t remember anything,” Colbrelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Only that I crossed the line, I stopped, I took the water and I collapsed. Then the emptiness, and I woke up in the hospital.”
The updated Bahrain-Victorious statement reads: "Following the end of Stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya, our medical team can confirm that Sonny Colbrelli suffered from an unstable cardiac arrhythmia that required defibrillation.
"The cause is still to be determined, and the Italian rider will undergo further tests tomorrow at the Hospital Universitari de Girona.
"The team would like to thank Borja Saenz de Cos - Emergency Nurse at Sistema d’Emergencies Mediques (Catalan Emergency Service) – for his prompt assistance at the finish yesterday and for supporting our medical staff in the management of the incident.
"Sonny Colbrelli’s clinical situation is good, and we wish him a prompt recovery."
“Now I’m here, they keep me monitored,” Colbrelli told La Gazzetta. “It was a great scare, but I am already thinking about when I will be able to return to the group. “
Dylan Teuns, one of Colbrelli's teammates at Catalunya, told Cycling Weekly that he had been exchanging text messages with the Italian overnight.
"It was just a stressful moment, the unknown moment of what was happening," Teuns said. "Later on we got updates from more teammates and once we knew he was OK we were a bit more relaxed again. We are now focused on the race again."
Colbrelli has been reposting the messages of support he has received on his social media. Among the riders to be in public contact with the Italian were Remco Evenepoel, Wout Poels and Alessandro De Marchi.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Specialized Allez Sprint is the 'world's first alloy superbike', according to Specialized
The design draws heavily on the cues laid down by the Tarmac and Aethos
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Kaden Groves sprints to victory on stage two of Volta a Catalunya as crosswinds and crashes impact race
BikeExchange-Jayco win second stage in a row but Simon Yates loses time after crash
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Sonny Colbrelli 'conscious and feeling okay' after collapse at Volta a Catalunya
Bahrain Victorious say tests carried out on Italian show "no signs of concern"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Sonny Colbrelli collapses metres after Volta a Catalunya stage one finish, in stable condition after medical treatment
Bahrain-Victorious rider reportedly responded positively to treatment at the scene, now in hospital in Girona
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Fred Wright confident of soon taking maiden pro win after impressive start to 2022
The Londoner put in a stellar performance at Paris-Nice last week and now heads into his Classics campaign stronger than ever
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jack Haig is working on his time trial as he aims for Tour de France overall after Vuelta podium
There will be 53km worth of time trialing at the 2022 French Grand Tour
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Matej Mohorič and the difficulty of repeating 2021 success, meanwhile residual suspicion of Bahrain-Victorious lingers
A remarkable season for Mohorič and Bahrain-Victorious has provided ample reason to celebrate but questions remain unanswered
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Mikel Landa not under pressure to perform at Bahrain-Victorious but still aims for a grand tour win
The Spanish rider last featured on a grand tour podium in 2015 at the Giro
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I don’t need to be known for the knee injury. I am known to be a race winner': Stevie Williams' comeback is just the beginning
The Welsh rider is heading into his fourth season with Bahrain-Victorious
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'My first Paris-Roubaix and I win' - Sonny Colbrelli in disbelief after stunning victory
All three of the podium finishers were making their debut in the race
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published