More extreme aero: Bahrain-Victorious and Rudy Project officially launch the Wingdream helmet

It was debuted at Tirreno-Adriatico, along with Visma-Lease a Bike's Giro Aerohead. Both will be present at the Giro d'Italia on Friday

Bahrain-Victorious in the Rudy Project Wingdream
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Rudy Project have officially launched its new aero helmet, the Wingdream, which will be used by Bahrain Victorious at the Giro d'Italia on Friday's stage seven time trial.

It is not actually new, having broken cover at Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice earlier this season, but it was overshadowed by Visma-Lease a Bike's new offering from Giro, the Aerohead II.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest