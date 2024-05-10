Giro d'Italia stage 7 live: GC contenders set to lock horns in time trial

Refresh

After all the drama regarding Tadej Pogačar's skinsuit – the UCI threatening to disqualify him for wearing the wrong colour – the race leader has found a solution for today's time trial. He has vowed to race naked. 💗 @TamauPogi You're on.#GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/X5QFL1881IMay 10, 2024

Filippo Ganna clocks the new fastest time at the first intermediate check. The Italian champion averaged 52.518km/h, almost a whole km/h faster than Cerny.

Here goes Jan Tratnik for Visma-Lease a Bike on the start ramp. The Slovenian won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this year.

You can see the Ganna incident in a bit more detail here courtesy of @annamacB on X. 🤦🏼‍♀️Look at the riders not the cameras, and don’t lean over the barriers, especially if you aren’t looking! #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/c4TLSaZeAEMay 10, 2024

Actually looks like someone caught Ganna on the arm as he started. The Italian appeared to shake his head with frustration as he got going and now we can see this is why. Keep well back from the riders everyone. #GirodItalia 💗 / 🇮🇹 Filippo Ganna (IGD), favori du jour, a été gêné par une spectatrice. Aucune conséquence heureusement. #LesRP pic.twitter.com/ynffErgQmuMay 10, 2024

Lorenzo Milesi has just taken 20 seconds off Hoole's lead. The Movistar man is our new stage leader.

Ganna is off now for Ineos.

Foss has just crossed the line for Ineos grenadiers. He's 2:22 down from Daan Hoole. Not the best of rides for the Norwegian.

Affini has just missed the race lead. He's finished 10 seconds off Hoole's time of 54:16 so it's straight back to the team bus for the Italian.

Perugia looks beautiful in the afternoon sun. Affini is heading up towards the finish.

Lidl-Trek's Daan Hoole is about to hit the finish line. He's 33 seconds quicker than temporary stage leader Max Walscheid.

Bjerg has just gone down the start ramp. Let's see what happens with him. He's a decent time triallist so could be right up there later this afternoon.

Mikkel Bjerg will be starting soon for UAE Team Emirates. Apparently he's been given the green light to really go for it for UAE today with an Olympics spot on the Danish team at stake this summer.

Dan Lloyd of GCN says he's not expecting to see any bike changes from some of the favourites today. The reason being its only really the first portion of the climb that's particularly steep.

Apparently this is the longest Giro time trial for nine years

The climb at the end looks brutal! A real test for the riders at the end of a time trial.

As it stands Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) is the current stage leader out on the road. He's just going past the 6km to go mark.

Filippo Ganna is on his bike warming up ready for his shot at the race. Is he going to do something big this afternoon? Let us know on X if you think Ganna can take the stage win.

Jonathan Millan, a stage winner this week, is out on the course now in the maglia ciclamino as the best sprinter.

Cerny says it was pretty windy out on the course. The flat part had a "cross tailwind" according to the Czech rider. He says he feels the course is more suited towards Pogacar with the climb at the end.

Here comes Cerny. He's beaten Mullen by a minute so is now officially the first leader of the day.

Mullen is approaching the finish now. He's over the line with a time of 55:52

Eduardo Affini is looking good out on the course. Meanwhile his teammate has crashed. Visma have been so unlucky of late! 🇮🇹 #GirodItaliaTim crashed during his ITT. Luckily he can continue his ride with another bike.May 10, 2024

Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hangrohe), second down the ramp, is the first to hit the steep climb near the end of the course. The double-figure gradient has taken the sting out of the average speed. The riders are grinding up it.

Cerny's average speed to the first time check was 51.547km/h.

Former world champion Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers), one of the day's favourites, rolls down the start ramp. The Norwegian crashed a few days ago, so it's uncertain whether he'll attack this course.

We've had a spill. Tobias Lund Andresen (dsm-firmenich PostNL) crashes on a sweeping right-hand bend immediately after the start. He's back up and on his bike, and looks fine to finish.

Having started fourth, Josef Cerny (Soudal-Quick Step) is the fastest at the intermediate time check. Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) trails 36 seconds behind.

Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) is the latest rider to start. He's bandaged up all along the ride side of his body following a nasty crash earlier in the race.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Keep an eye out for Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) today, who has been honing his time trial position in recent months. "With Luke, individually, he has spent himself a lot of hours in the wind tunnel before coming here," Jayco AlUla sports director Marco Pinotti told Eurosport. "We just tried to start from there and optimise his position on the new equipment that we have. "We've tried different things. It's an ongoing process for him. Today's an important day." Plapp's down the ramp at 14:42.

We've currently got 14 riders out on the course, all heading towards the first timing point just before the 20km mark. We'll have an idea of how fast they're going when they get there.

(Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers) I've just had word from KASK regarding Geraint Thomas's helmet visor. It's called the Aero Pro Visor 2.0, and was launched last year. If you fancy one, you can pick one up for £129.99 on the brand's website.

The DJ at the start ramp is playing some serious techno music. The riders seem non-plussed by it. Josef Cerny (Soudal-Quick Step) is now out on the course, and should tag the riders in front of him.

STAGE SEVEN BEGINS Julius van den Berg (dsm-firmenich PostNL) is the first of 165 riders to take to the course. They'll start at one-minute intervals, until we get into the final 15 riders, who will set off three minutes apart.

Ten minutes until the stage begins, so it's time for me to lay my cards on the table. I think Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will take the victory today – he's fast on the flat, in tremendous form, and is a very punchy climber. If you want to kill some time between now and the first rider down the ramp, here are 21 things you probably didn't know about Pogačar.

For those opting for a bike change today, here's where they'll do it. There's a special zone, 30m in length, just before a sharp left-hand bend where the road ramps up. According to Eurosport journalist Louis-Pierre Frileux, Esteban Chaves and Alexey Lutsenko both went through on their recons without changing. ⏱️ La zone pour changer de vélo est longue de 30m. Immédiatement après, il y a un virage gauche et ça grimpe. E. Chaves, A. Lutsenko sont passés sans changer de vélo ! #GirodItalia #LesRP pic.twitter.com/pVHuQRnAnjMay 10, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images) While we're talking tech, Bahrain Victorious and Rudy Project have officially launched their new Wingdream helmet today. It came out around the same time as the Visma-Lease a Bike Giro Aerhoead 2.0 helmet, which, with its giant front-end, stole the headlines at the time. The Wingdream is the result of 3D studies, prototypes and wind tunnel testing. Expect to see it today on the head of Antonio Tiberi, Bahrain Victorious's leader at the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Thomas isn't the only one with custom kit today. We spotted prototype Enve TT extensions on Tadej Pogačar's set-up. According to the brand's director of marketing, Neil Shirley, they are supposed to "allow greater adjustability" and "reduce weight compared to leading brands on the market". Read the full article on our website now.

Check out the flared visor on Geraint Thomas's KASK TT helmet. The Welshman had a similar design at the Vuelta a España last year, but this one, presumably, is new; it's stamped with "05/2024", the current month. According to Cyclingspy on Instagram, the design is a sort of fairing, that "increase[s] the blockage between the rider's arms even more". It's not the tidiest look, but, if it helps smooth the air flow and makes Thomas faster, aesthetics are redundant. ⏱️ Recon vibes at the #Giro ahead of the TT this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/kjRwfRRC5uMay 10, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images) One of the other key things Disley touches on is bike changes. "The first part of the climb is really steep, hitting 16% so a bike change and a healthy push might be welcome," the aero expert writes. Who remembers the bike change drama from last year's race? Geraint Thomas swapped both his bike and helmet at the foot of Monte Lussari on stage 20.

There's just under an hour and a half until proceedings get underway in Foligno. Aero expert Dr Xavier Disley has put together a long thread of his thoughts ahead of the stage. He's expecting the stronger riders to average "well over" 50km/h for the first, flat part of the course, with a finish time just over 50 minutes. With strong crosswinds expected, Disley adds that "holding a strong aero position will be key" – drag can be affected by up to 5% with a bad position. It's the @giroditalia Stage 7 time trial tomorrow!40.6km in length and featuring an uphill finish as has become customary in grand tours of recent years, read on for my thoughts on what to expect on the day 👇#GirodItalia 🧵 1/12May 9, 2024

