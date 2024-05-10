Live

Giro d'Italia stage 7 live: GC contenders set to lock horns in time trial

Can Tadej Pogačar extend his advantage at the top of the overall standings?

Tom Davidson
By
last updated

Giro d'Italia stage 7 profile

(Image credit: RCS)

Hello and welcome to our live blog for stage seven of the Giro d'Italia. Today marks the first of two time trials at the race, a 40.6km slog between Foligno and Perugia, with a steep kicker towards the end.

After all the drama regarding Tadej Pogačar's skinsuit – the UCI threatening to disqualify him for wearing the wrong colour – the race leader has found a solution for today's time trial. 

There are 56 riders still to start. Here's a reminder of some of the key names still to come, and their times, all in BST. 

Filippo Ganna clocks the new fastest time at the first intermediate check. The Italian champion averaged 52.518km/h, almost a whole km/h faster than Cerny. 

Here goes Jan Tratnik for Visma-Lease a Bike on the start ramp. The Slovenian won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this year.

You can see the Ganna incident in a bit more detail here courtesy of @annamacB on X. 

Actually looks like someone caught Ganna on the arm as he started. The Italian appeared to shake his head with frustration as he got going and now we can see this is why. 

Lorenzo Milesi has just taken 20 seconds off Hoole's lead. The Movistar man is our new stage leader. 

Ganna is off now for Ineos. 

Foss has just crossed the line for Ineos grenadiers. He's 2:22 down from Daan Hoole. Not the best of rides for the Norwegian. 

Affini has just missed the race lead. He's finished 10 seconds off Hoole's time of 54:16 so it's straight back to the team bus for the Italian. 

Perugia looks beautiful in the afternoon sun. Affini is heading up towards the finish. 

Lidl-Trek's Daan Hoole is about to hit the finish line. He's 33 seconds quicker than temporary stage leader Max Walscheid. 

Bjerg has just gone down the start ramp. Let's see what happens with him. He's a decent time triallist so could be right up there later this afternoon. 

Mikkel Bjerg will be starting soon for UAE Team Emirates. Apparently he's been given the green light to really go for it for UAE today with an Olympics spot on the Danish team at stake this summer. 

Dan Lloyd of GCN says he's not expecting to see any bike changes from some of the favourites today. The reason being its only really the first portion of the climb that's particularly steep. 

Apparently this is the longest Giro time trial for nine years

The climb at the end looks brutal! A real test for the riders at the end of a time trial. 

As it stands Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) is the current stage leader out on the road. He's just going past the 6km to go mark.

Filippo Ganna is on his bike warming up ready for his shot at the race. Is he going to do something big this afternoon? Let us know on X if you think Ganna can take the stage win. 

Jonathan Millan, a stage winner this week, is out on the course now in the maglia ciclamino as the best sprinter. 

Cerny says it was pretty windy out on the course. The flat part had a "cross tailwind" according to the Czech rider. 

Here comes Cerny. He's beaten Mullen by a minute so is now officially the first leader of the day. 

Mullen is approaching the finish now. He's over the line with a time of 55:52

Eduardo Affini is looking good out on the course. 

Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hangrohe), second down the ramp, is the first to hit the steep climb near the end of the course. The double-figure gradient has taken the sting out of the average speed. The riders are grinding up it. 

Cerny's average speed to the first time check was 51.547km/h. 

Former world champion Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers), one of the day's favourites, rolls down the start ramp. The Norwegian crashed a few days ago, so it's uncertain whether he'll attack this course. 

We've had a spill. Tobias Lund Andresen (dsm-firmenich PostNL) crashes on a sweeping right-hand bend immediately after the start. He's back up and on his bike, and looks fine to finish. 

Having started fourth, Josef Cerny (Soudal-Quick Step) is the fastest at the intermediate time check. Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) trails 36 seconds behind. 

Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) is the latest rider to start. He's bandaged up all along the ride side of his body following a nasty crash earlier in the race. 

Luke Plapp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've currently got 14 riders out on the course, all heading towards the first timing point just before the 20km mark. We'll have an idea of how fast they're going when they get there. 

Geraint Thomas visor

(Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

The DJ at the start ramp is playing some serious techno music. The riders seem non-plussed by it. 

STAGE SEVEN BEGINS

Ten minutes until the stage begins, so it's time for me to lay my cards on the table. I think Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will take the victory today – he's fast on the flat, in tremendous form, and is a very punchy climber. 

For those opting for a bike change today, here's where they'll do it. There's a special zone, 30m in length, just before a sharp left-hand bend where the road ramps up.

Bahrain-Victorious in the Rudy Project Wingdream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enve's new extension bars spotted on Pogacar's bike

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the flared visor on Geraint Thomas's KASK TT helmet. The Welshman had a similar design at the Vuelta a España last year, but this one, presumably, is new; it's stamped with "05/2024", the current month. 

Giro d'Italia Geraint Thomas bike

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's just under an hour and a half until proceedings get underway in Foligno. 

The first rider down the ramp will be Julius van den Berg (dsm-firmenich PostNL), the last placed rider on GC, at 12:10 BST

Let's start by taking a closer look at today's course. 

