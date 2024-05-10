Spotted: Tadej Pogačar running prototype Enve TT bars, which have seen UAE net time trial podiums all season

A development project, the extensions are not yet commercially available, but Enve says it’s ‘excited by the results and believe the initial goals have been achieved’

Enve's new extension bars spotted on Pogacar's bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

If you look closely at the time trial bike setup of current maglia rosa-wearer Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates teammates at the Giro d'Italia, you’ll notice something new. Aside from the pink touches all over the Slovenian’s bike, Pogačar and the team are using prototype bar extensions from Enve, which have seen the team net several time trial podiums already this season. 

These TT bars are part of several development projects between the Utah-based carbon experts and the team. 

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

