UAE Team Emirates power to team time trial victory on stage three of Paris-Nice
Team take advantage of more clement weather to put Brandon McNulty into yellow jersey
UAE Team Emirates powered to victory in the team time trial on stage three of Paris-Nice, as they took advantage of clement weather to claim the yellow jersey.
The team in white averaged 51.4km/h across the 26.9km course, and took the win by 15 seconds from Jayco-AlUla and 20 seconds from EF Education-EasyPost in Auxerre.
As a result of their win, Brandon McNulty stepped into the yellow jersey after it was vacated by New Zealander Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ).
More to follow...
