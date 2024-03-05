UAE Team Emirates power to team time trial victory on stage three of Paris-Nice

Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

UAE Team Emirates powered to victory in the team time trial on stage three of Paris-Nice, as they took advantage of clement weather to claim the yellow jersey.

The team in white averaged 51.4km/h across the 26.9km course, and took the win by 15 seconds from Jayco-AlUla and 20 seconds from EF Education-EasyPost in Auxerre.

As a result of their win, Brandon McNulty stepped into the yellow jersey after it was vacated by New Zealander Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ).

More to follow...

