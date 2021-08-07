Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow all the action from day six

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games track cycling, including the women's sprint quarter finals and the men's Keirin.
See the day's full schedule here: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing
Olympic cycling disciplines: Madison / team pursuit / omnium / track sprint / Keirin / team sprint
Follow live updates below:
We begin with six heats in the women's sprint 1/8 finals, including Katy Marchant, who goes in heat five against Canada's Lauriane Genest.
Then, after some repechages rounds for the women's sprint and men's Keirin, we have the men's Madison final at around 08.55 BST, before finishing off the day with some women's sprint quarter finals.
We kick off the day with yet more sprinting, the women's sprint 1/8 finals beginning shortly, followed by the men's Keirin first round.