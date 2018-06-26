Tokyo 2020 Olympic road race route: men’s race to circumnavigate the foot of Mount Fuji

Men's race is reported to be 234km in length whilst women will ride 137km

Mount Fuji could feature as part of the Olympic road race route

Riders at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will circumnavigate Mount Fuji and go on to finish on the Fuji Speedway motor circuit in Oyama Town, according to local sources.

Original plans had seen the race routed around the centre of Tokyo, but, although the race will still start in the Japanese capital, it will now head west into the countryside, therefore avoiding causing traffic congestion in the downtown area of the city.

According to ats.com the men’s race will cover 234 kilometres, whilst the women’s will be 137km.

>>> Australia aim to math GB’s Rio gold medal haul and become ‘leading cycling nation’ at next Olympics

The men’s route is rumoured to depart near the Musashino Forest Sport Centre, in Chofu City, Tokyo. The riders will pass through Sagamihara City then the Doshi Village in Yamanashi.

The outlined route then goes around Yamanakako Lake – before riders complete a circle in the shadow of Mount Fuji itself and head towards the motor circuit finale.

Reports currently state that the 137km women’s race will skip the loop around the mountain

Whilst initial reports detailed flat loops in the city, it’s now expected that both male and female riders will face a mountainous route.

However, we’ve yet to receive official confirmation of the parcours and earlier reports from Kyodo News have speculated a route as long as 270km, a distance contradicted by more recent sources.

>>> Here are the Olympic cycling events you think should be scrapped – and the ones you’d like to see

Details are yet to emerge about the planned Olympic time trial routes.

Mount Fuji has been a regular fixture in the cycling calendar for a number of years, with the Tour of Japan often including an 11.4km climb (from a different direction to the Olympic road race route) as a normal road stage.