Overachiever: Cameron Wurf competed in the Amstel Gold, La Flèche Wallonne and an Ironman, all in just eight days

Wurf is both a member of Team Ineos Grenadiers and an accomplished professional long course triathlete.

Team Ineos Grenadiers cyclist Cameron Wurf competes in the individual Time Trial with a side-on picture.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

Australian professional cyclist and triathlete Cameron Wurf is no stranger to hard work. The 40-year-old is a domestique for Team Ineos Grenadiers - and has been since 2020 - as well as a veteran professional long course triathlete who competes in half- and full-distance Ironman triathlons. 

Wurf first made headlines for his double cyclist-to-triathlete lifestyle (or is it the other way around? Depends on who you ask) last year when he ran a casual solo half-marathon immediately following his Paris-Roubaix finish at 6:36/mile pace. 

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

