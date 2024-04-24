Overachiever: Cameron Wurf competed in the Amstel Gold, La Flèche Wallonne and an Ironman, all in just eight days

Australian professional cyclist and triathlete Cameron Wurf is no stranger to hard work. The 40-year-old is a domestique for Team Ineos Grenadiers - and has been since 2020 - as well as a veteran professional long course triathlete who competes in half- and full-distance Ironman triathlons.

Wurf first made headlines for his double cyclist-to-triathlete lifestyle (or is it the other way around? Depends on who you ask) last year when he ran a casual solo half-marathon immediately following his Paris-Roubaix finish at 6:36/mile pace.

The following day he logged 32 miles of riding and a 3,300 yard swim.

The former Olympic rower-turned-cyclist is now making headlines again for his incredible schedule of competitions. In eight days spanning from April 14 to April 21, Wurf competed in the Amstel Gold race in the Netherlands (which teammate Tom Pidcock won), La Flèche Wallonne in Belgium and Ironman South Africa .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He DNF’d both the Amstel Gold and La Flèche Wallonne races, but still put in hearty miles in Maastricht with Team Ineos Grenadiers before Amstel Gold and in between Amstel Gold and the start of La Flèche Wallonne.

On April 19, just two days after La Flèche Wallonne, Wurf’s Strava put him in South Africa to prepare for Ironman South Africa on April 21.

Wurf’s consistency on the bike paid off, as he clocked the second-fastest male professional bike split of the day at Ironman South Africa: 4:20:11.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He then laid down a 2:53 marathon off the bike to put him on the third place podium to finish. His third place secured Wurf a slot to the 2024 men’s Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii this October.

(Image credit: Getty Images)