Overachiever: Cameron Wurf competed in the Amstel Gold, La Flèche Wallonne and an Ironman, all in just eight days
Wurf is both a member of Team Ineos Grenadiers and an accomplished professional long course triathlete.
Australian professional cyclist and triathlete Cameron Wurf is no stranger to hard work. The 40-year-old is a domestique for Team Ineos Grenadiers - and has been since 2020 - as well as a veteran professional long course triathlete who competes in half- and full-distance Ironman triathlons.
Wurf first made headlines for his double cyclist-to-triathlete lifestyle (or is it the other way around? Depends on who you ask) last year when he ran a casual solo half-marathon immediately following his Paris-Roubaix finish at 6:36/mile pace.
The following day he logged 32 miles of riding and a 3,300 yard swim.
The former Olympic rower-turned-cyclist is now making headlines again for his incredible schedule of competitions. In eight days spanning from April 14 to April 21, Wurf competed in the Amstel Gold race in the Netherlands (which teammate Tom Pidcock won), La Flèche Wallonne in Belgium and Ironman South Africa.
He DNF’d both the Amstel Gold and La Flèche Wallonne races, but still put in hearty miles in Maastricht with Team Ineos Grenadiers before Amstel Gold and in between Amstel Gold and the start of La Flèche Wallonne.
On April 19, just two days after La Flèche Wallonne, Wurf’s Strava put him in South Africa to prepare for Ironman South Africa on April 21.
Wurf’s consistency on the bike paid off, as he clocked the second-fastest male professional bike split of the day at Ironman South Africa: 4:20:11.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
He then laid down a 2:53 marathon off the bike to put him on the third place podium to finish. His third place secured Wurf a slot to the 2024 men’s Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii this October.
Just when he seems to have no time - and possibly, no energy - left, Wurf leaves fans in shock and awe about the athletic feats he cranks out year after year. Wurf shared in a post-Ironman Instagram post that he will now be taking “some quieter weeks” to rest up for more competitions this summer.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast.
-
-
The tech nerd's guide to the perfect coffee
Joe on Joe. What does it take to make a fine mug of Joe? We sent Joe Baker to find out.
By Joe Baker Published
-
Wout van Aert back on drop bars as he says he’s 'almost professional again' in Strava post
Visma-Lease a Bike rider broke his collarbone, sternum and several ribs in a high speed crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I feel lucky to be alive’: Magnus Sheffield speaks for the first time about Gino Mäder’s fatal crash
The American describes what he saw at the Tour de Suisse, eight months after the tragedy
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tom Pidcock: Tour of Britain route 'not really ideal for me'
Brit says he wants to win home stage race, even if the course plays in Wout van Aert's favour
By Tom Davidson Published
-
This 39-year-old INEOS Grenadiers rider moonlights as a pro triathlete
A Jack of all trades, Cameron Wurf is a domestique for INEOS Grenadiers professional cycling team, but doubles as a successful pro triathlete.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers' only female rider Pauline Ferrand-Prévot eyes road return
Mountain bike legend could be back in the peloton next year
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers rider runs half marathon after finishing Paris-Roubaix
Cameron Wurf is a triathlete, so it's unfair really. He is not the first cyclist to dabble with trainers, however
By Adam Becket Published
-
Egan Bernal has nose operation to help 'air passage' ahead of 2023
Procedure not thought to be connected to the life-threatening crash which affected Colombian last year
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: Ineos Grenadiers' three wise men, team jersey déjà vu and World Cup celebrations by bike
Here's our social media round-up, featuring a cycling all-star nativity
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers sign their first female rider
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot reported to be joining new Ineos mountain bike team, alongside Tom Pidcock
By Adam Becket Last updated