Details announced for first British Cycling National Gravel Championships

The racing will be held in Scotland at one of the 7Stanes off-road hubs

Connor Swift winning a gravel race
Connor Swift wins last year's National Championships (Image credit: Red On Sports / James York)

British Cycling has announced the details of its inaugural National Gravel Championships, which are to be held in Scotland in August.

It's the first time the UK governing body has run its own event, with the race having been organised by Red On Sports since 2021. The events company decided to call time on its own pioneering Championships after BC announced it would run one itself.

"From an Outsider Events perspective, this is a significant moment for both the region and the discipline," he said, "reflecting the growing momentum behind gravel riding. As with many of our flagship gravel festivals within the GrALBA Series, the focus won’t rest solely on the pointy end of the racing."

BC's head of development Joe Malik said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome gravel to the growing list of British Cycling events. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the devoted community in its formative years, we know that there is already a strong foundation from which we can help grow the discipline to further heights."

He added: “Achieving our goal of bringing the joy of cycling to everyone means we need to meet people where they are cycling, whether it’s in Ae Forest or a gravel path in Grimsby. We hope that by incorporating gravel into the British Cycling National Championship line-up, we can get more eyes and more interest into a thrilling discipline.”

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

