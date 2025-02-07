Soudal Quick-Step to pull out of Tour du Rwanda, safety issues raised

Soudal Quick-Step are set to miss the Tour du Rwanda with safety concerns raised over the upcoming race.

The Belgian team were due to field their development squad in the week-long stage race, but there are concerns over the race travelling close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and the city of Goma, the site of ongoing conflict.

Violence involving the M23 rebel group has resulted in the deaths of more than 800 people, with thousands more forced to flee the region. The United Nations said last week that the conflict was resulting in a "dire humanitarian situation".

The third stage of the Tour du Rwanda is currently set to finish in Rubavu, just 15 kilometres from Goma. A recent report in The Guardian stated that the M23 Rebels are officially backed by Rwanda, but this is denied by the Rwandan government.

Despite the race route travelling very near to the fighting, the Tour of Rwanda organisers sought to reassure teams and fans this week that the race would remain "safe and enjoyable" throughout.

"The ongoing situation in Eastern DRC is a conflict between the DRC Government and a Congolese armed group," a statement from the organisers on social media read. "There has only been one occasion recently when this fighting has briefly directly affected those living on the Rwandan side of the border. All measures have been taken to ensure that this doesn't happen again.

"Life in Rubavu and all across Rwanda continues as normal. Therefore, the Tour du Rwanda can proceed without any alteration to the schedule and riders, teams and supporters can be assured of a safe and enjoyable event."

Yesterday evening, Soudal Quick-Step CEO Jurgen Foré expressed concern regarding the organiser's apparent reluctance to adjust the route and said that the team were still not convinced after the earlier reassurance of safety.

"They guarantee our safety, they say. But what does that mean?" he told Het Nieuwsblad. "Even if there’s only a small chance that something will happen, that’s still too much. I’m willing to believe that there’s nothing going on in the interior of Rwanda and that everything is calm and safe. But we would have at least liked them to stay away from the region in question. And that’s not the intention at the moment. That’s a cause for concern."

"I have looked at the stage schedule and stages three and four will end just a stone's throw from where the rebels are. It is perhaps fifty kilometres apart. Including an overnight stay in that region. I have some questions about that," Soudal Quick-Step development team manager Kevin Hulsmans added.

Cycling Weekly understands that the team will now not travel to Rwanda.

Other squads, including UAE Team Emirates Gen Z, Israel-Premier Tech, Development Team Picnic PostNL and Lotto Development are currently due to send riders to compete. A spokesperson from Israel-Premier Tech confirmed to Cycling Weekly on Friday that the team still has every intention of competing.

"Israel-Premier Tech remains committed to racing the Tour du Rwanda, commencing the end of February," a team statement read. "The team is in contact with race organisers and relevant parties to ensure the safety of the race and has full confidence in race organisers to make any necessary decisions regarding the race route."

The UCI road World Championships are due to take place in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali in September. Cycling’s world governing body recently said that there were currently no plans in place to reschedule the event or move it to an alternative location due to the ongoing situation in Congo.

Cycling Weekly contacted the Tour du Rwanda organisers and the UCI for comment in relation to this article but did not receive a response.