Soudal Quick-Step to pull out of Tour du Rwanda, safety issues raised

Belgian team were due to field development squad at week long stage race but will now not travel to east Africa, it is understood

Soudal Quick-Step
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Soudal Quick-Step are set to miss the Tour du Rwanda with safety concerns raised over the upcoming race.

The Belgian team were due to field their development squad in the week-long stage race, but there are concerns over the race travelling close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and the city of Goma, the site of ongoing conflict.

Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

