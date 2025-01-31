Tom Pidcock wins again at AlUla Tour to cement GC lead

British rider makes it two wins in four days for new Q36.5 team on stage four

Tom Pidcock wins stage four of the AlUla Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
Tom Pidcock won his second race in four days for Q36.5 on Friday, winning stage four of the AlUla Tour to the Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, and tightening his grip on the general classification in the process.

The 25-year-old, who joined from Ineos Grenadiers in the off-season, won stage two on Wednesday to claim the lead of the race, and won again to now lead by 29 seconds.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

