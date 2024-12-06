Tom Pidcock signs for Q36.5 Pro Cycling after Ineos Grenadiers departure

Olympic MTB champion hails 'start of something special' in three-year deal

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock has signed a three-year deal to join Q36.5 Pro Cycling after leaving Ineos Grenadiers by mutual consent.

The announcement from the Swiss ProTeam that they have captured the signature of the double Olympic mountain bike champion draws to a close one of the biggest transfer stories of the year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1