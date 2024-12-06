Tom Pidcock signs for Q36.5 Pro Cycling after Ineos Grenadiers departure

Tom Pidcock has signed a three-year deal to join Q36.5 Pro Cycling after leaving Ineos Grenadiers by mutual consent.

The announcement from the Swiss ProTeam that they have captured the signature of the double Olympic mountain bike champion draws to a close one of the biggest transfer stories of the year.

The Yorkshireman will join Q36.5 at the team’s January training camp in Calpe, Spain.

"This isn’t just a change of jersey; it’s the start of something special," Pidcock said in a press release from Q36.5. "The chance to work with a team that’s growing, with incredible partners and brands, is something that motivates me. I can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve together.

"I know the challenge that we face getting to where we want to be but it’s an adventure and I’m excited for it," he added.

Q36.5 boss Doug Ryder poured praise onto his new recruit and said the arrival of Pidcock will be "game changing" for the team.

"We are honoured to welcome Tom Pidcock to the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team," Ryder said. "Tom is a true embodiment of passion and competitive spirit, qualities that resonate deeply with our team’s values.

"His extraordinary talent, both on and off the bike, and his proven ability to win at the WorldTour level make him a game-changing addition to our roster. We look forward to writing this next chapter together."

"I love racing my bike, and I’m looking forward to making that a priority," Pidcock added. "Joining a team that believes in me and shares my vision of success makes this an incredibly important step in my career. Let’s make it happen."

There was clear disharmony in Pidcock’s relationship with his former team towards the end of his stint in Ineos colours. The Yorkshireman did not shy from speaking his mind publicly and was later, in his words, "deselected" from Il Lombardia, the final Monument of the 2024 season, which suggested his exit was imminent.

Ineos released a statement on Tuesday to confirm Pidcock's departure. Team CEO John Allert said it would enable the team and Pidcock to move forward with their own ambitions with "clarity, purpose and determination".

"We’re really proud of the work we’ve done with Tom to help him achieve some extraordinary and memorable moments," Allert said. "Together we’ve written a powerful chapter and shown how exciting and diverse professional cycling can be."

Pidcock’s biggest wins for Ineos include a stage win on Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France, victory at Strade Bianche and a win at the Amstel-Gold Race in April.