'We've had a difficult year, I've had a difficult year' - Tom Pidcock hints at Ineos Grenadiers tension

Speaking at Rouleur Live, the 25-year-old also revealed that he hasn't enjoyed racing at the last two Tours de France

Tom Pidcock at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

As Tom Pidcock neared the end of his time on stage in a packed out room at Rouleur Live on Thursday, a man collecting rubbish stopped and took a photo of the Ineos Grenadiers rider on stage. The room might have been full of cycling fans, and more than a few well-connected people in the sport, but it was a reminder that Pidcock, the two-time Olympic champion, is the biggest star in British cycling, the man to see.

The 25-year-old has had a mixed season. He won the Amstel Gold Race, defended his Olympic mountain bike title, and finished second on the gravel stage at the Tour de France. However, intrigue swirled around the Yorkshireman's future at his Ineos Grenadiers team, and he was controversially "deselected" from Il Lombardia, a decision which suggested Pidcock could leave the team this winter. Ineos also had their worst-season ever, with just 14 wins, and have gone through a big staffing reshuffle.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

