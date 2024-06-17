Tom Pidcock strengthens GC ambitions with 'best ever time trial'

'I don't want to just be someone who finishes in the top 10 on GC all the time,' says Brit at Tour de Suisse

Tom Pidcock at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Tom Pidcock bolstered his ambitions of becoming a GC contender with a career-best time trial performance at the Tour de Suisse on Sunday. 

The Brit finished fifth in the race's closing test against the clock, 50 seconds down on the stage winner João Almeida. The course was almost entirely uphill, climbing 875m over 15.7km to Villars-sur-Ollon, and was contested on road bikes.  

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

