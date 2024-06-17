Tom Pidcock strengthens GC ambitions with 'best ever time trial'
'I don't want to just be someone who finishes in the top 10 on GC all the time,' says Brit at Tour de Suisse
Tom Pidcock bolstered his ambitions of becoming a GC contender with a career-best time trial performance at the Tour de Suisse on Sunday.
The Brit finished fifth in the race's closing test against the clock, 50 seconds down on the stage winner João Almeida. The course was almost entirely uphill, climbing 875m over 15.7km to Villars-sur-Ollon, and was contested on road bikes.
Speaking after the stage, Pidcock said his ride was "certainly positive for the future".
"For sure I think it's my best ever time trial result since turning pro, so I can be really happy with that," he said. "I think everyday I've got better this week. I started really not good, coming from altitude. I was super light, and every day getting better.
"For sure that was my best ever time trial," he repeated. "I think the numbers were really high as well, so I think I can be really happy."
Thanks to his time trial, the 24-year-old placed sixth overall at last week's Tour de Suisse, his highest placing in a WorldTour stage race.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider has made no secret in recent years of his desire to ride for the GC at the Tour de France, where he finished 13th last year.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Of course, I don't want to just be someone who finishes in the top 10 on GC all the time," he said in Switzerland. "[My performance] is certainly positive for the future."
In an exclusive interview with Cycling Weekly last month, Pidcock explained that he is expecting a "big summer" this year, with his priority being to defend his cross-country mountain bike Olympic title.
"Obviously I have these ambitions in the Tour de France, and I've got to try and align them both," he said.
"The first week, and first two stages, already are important. Then I'll see where I go from there, but I want to go for opportunities. I want to try and win. That's what I want to do. I don't just want to roll around the Tour de France in people's shadow. It's a race to show yourself in and take those opportunities.
"The biggest, most important thing is to finish the Tour in the best shape. That's all I can do."
Pidcock will remain in Switzerland this week to prepare for Sunday's UCI Mountain Bike World Cup event in Crans Montana. He will then travel to the Tour de France, which starts six days later in Florence, Italy, on 29 June.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Why lightweight e-bikes are a great option for road cyclists
If you’re looking for an electric bike, there are good reasons to consider weight
By Paul Norman Published
-
8 things that drain an e-bike's battery and how to avoid them
Where you ride and how much you rely on your motor make a big difference to range
By Paul Norman Published
-
Remco Evenepoel struggles for form in the mountains as Primož Roglič affirms Tour de France favourite status
'The shape is just not there' says Soudal - Quick-Step leader, while Roglič on track for Tour success after two stage wins at Critérium du Dauphiné
By Dan Challis Published
-
Tour de France stage winner back on bike after being seriously injured by car driver
Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kämna has completed the first phase of his rehabilitation after being struck by a car driver on Tenerife in April
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'Yates will be my right hand man': Tadej Pogačar confirms UAE Team Emirates squad for fast approaching Tour de France
Adam Yates, Juan Ayuso and João Almeida all set to back Pogačar as he gets set to challenge for third Tour victory
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock adds extra mountain bike race to schedule, one week before Tour de France
Pidcock confirms he will race World Cup event in Crans Montana, Switzerland ahead of Olympic title defence
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'We're getting back on track' - Jonas Vingegaard's coach says Tour de France champion is 'recovering fast' after horror crash
'We know these guys are mentally really tough' Tim Heemskerk says 27-year-old is making rapid progress in his return to fitness after broken collarbone, fractured ribs and punctured lung
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel to skip Olympic MTB to focus on Tour de France and road race
The world champion will not race again until the Tour begins in Florence at the end of June
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tadej Pogačar: Tour de France is now 'in the back of my mind'
Pogačar says he is already thinking about his next goal in July, now that he has a significant Giro d’Italia lead and overall victory in Rome is likely
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
New team philosophy, no foreign investment and Red Bull helmets: Inside the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe deal
Team CEO Ralph Denk says further big money signings, similarly to Primož Roglič, are unlikely as Red Bull money gives German team wings
By Tom Thewlis Published