Tom Pidcock strengthens GC ambitions with 'best ever time trial'

Tom Pidcock bolstered his ambitions of becoming a GC contender with a career-best time trial performance at the Tour de Suisse on Sunday.

The Brit finished fifth in the race's closing test against the clock, 50 seconds down on the stage winner João Almeida. The course was almost entirely uphill, climbing 875m over 15.7km to Villars-sur-Ollon, and was contested on road bikes.

Speaking after the stage, Pidcock said his ride was "certainly positive for the future".

"For sure I think it's my best ever time trial result since turning pro, so I can be really happy with that," he said. "I think everyday I've got better this week. I started really not good, coming from altitude. I was super light, and every day getting better.

"For sure that was my best ever time trial," he repeated. "I think the numbers were really high as well, so I think I can be really happy."

Thanks to his time trial, the 24-year-old placed sixth overall at last week's Tour de Suisse, his highest placing in a WorldTour stage race.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider has made no secret in recent years of his desire to ride for the GC at the Tour de France, where he finished 13th last year.

"Of course, I don't want to just be someone who finishes in the top 10 on GC all the time," he said in Switzerland. "[My performance] is certainly positive for the future."

In an exclusive interview with Cycling Weekly last month, Pidcock explained that he is expecting a "big summer" this year, with his priority being to defend his cross-country mountain bike Olympic title.

"Obviously I have these ambitions in the Tour de France, and I've got to try and align them both," he said.

"The first week, and first two stages, already are important. Then I'll see where I go from there, but I want to go for opportunities. I want to try and win. That's what I want to do. I don't just want to roll around the Tour de France in people's shadow. It's a race to show yourself in and take those opportunities.

"The biggest, most important thing is to finish the Tour in the best shape. That's all I can do."

Pidcock will remain in Switzerland this week to prepare for Sunday's UCI Mountain Bike World Cup event in Crans Montana. He will then travel to the Tour de France, which starts six days later in Florence, Italy, on 29 June.