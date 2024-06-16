Adam Yates seals the overall victory at the Tour de Suisse as João Almeida wins the final stage time trial
The UAE Team Emirates teammates took their fourth consecutive one-two finish of the race on the final stage
Having exchanged victories with his teammate Adam Yates throughout the latter half of the race, João Almeida took his second stage win of the Tour de Suisse on the final stage time trial as Yates sealed the overall victory for UAE Team Emirates in yet another one-two finish for the team.
It had looked like Yates was on course for the stage win, as he had been ahead of Almeida at both intermediate splits. However, a brilliant effort from the Portuguese rider in the final kilometres saw him overturn his deficit, as Yates continued to carefully pace his effort all the way to the line, finishing just eight seconds down in second place on the stage.
Almeida and Yates have now finished first and second on the last four stages of the race, with both of them in great form ahead of the Grand Départ at the Tour de France later this month, where they will both be riding in support of their team leader Tadej Pogačar.
More to follow...
Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.
