Adam Yates seals the overall victory at the Tour de Suisse as João Almeida wins the final stage time trial

The UAE Team Emirates teammates took their fourth consecutive one-two finish of the race on the final stage

Adam Yates, João Almeida and Mattias Skjelmose on the final podium of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

Having exchanged victories with his teammate Adam Yates throughout the latter half of the race, João Almeida took his second stage win of the Tour de Suisse on the final stage time trial as Yates sealed the overall victory for UAE Team Emirates in yet another one-two finish for the team.

It had looked like Yates was on course for the stage win, as he had been ahead of Almeida at both intermediate splits. However, a brilliant effort from the Portuguese rider in the final kilometres saw him overturn his deficit, as Yates continued to carefully pace his effort all the way to the line, finishing just eight seconds down in second place on the stage.

Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

