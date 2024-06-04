Tom Pidcock adds extra mountain bike race to schedule, one week before Tour de France

Pidcock confirms he will race World Cup event in Crans Montana, Switzerland ahead of Olympic title defence

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Tom Pidcock will race the Crans Montana round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, less than a week before starting the Tour de France in Florence, Italy later this month. 

After winning the world title in Glasgow last summer, the reigning Olympic champion has been in fine form on the mountain bike recently. He stormed to yet another victory on the Nové Město XCO World Cup course recently, his fourth win from four straight appearances in the Czech Republic. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

