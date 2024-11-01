Ineos Grenadiers hire new head of engineering as reshuffle continues

Former British Cycling lead, Dr Billy Fitton, is the latest of a handful of new appointments within the British squad

Ineos Grenadiers riders at the Tour de France in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers have appointed a new head of engineering and technology, in a continuing reshuffle of backroom staff within the team.

Dr Billy Fitton, who has spent the last six years with British Cycling, most recently as the national squad’s data and insights lead, will join the WorldTour squad ahead of the 2025 season.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

