'At the moment no, but possibly' - Tom Pidcock refuses to commit to cyclocross season

The former world champion raced eight times in the 2023/24 season

Tom Pidcock races cyclocross in Antwerp
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Former cyclo-cross world champion Tom Pidcock refused to commit to racing cyclocross this season, with the likelihood of him pinning on a race number up in the air.

Speaking at Rouleur Live on Thursday on a range of topics, the Ineos Grenadiers rider said "at the moment no, but possibly" when he was asked whether he would be taking to the mud this winter.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

