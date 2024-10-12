Tadej Pogačar storms to fourth consecutive Il Lombardia victory after 48km solo breakaway

World Champion beats Remco Evenepoel by more than three minutes after devastating attack on the Colma di Sormano

Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogačar stormed to a historic fourth consecutive victory at Il Lombardia after launching an unanswerable attack on the slopes of the Colma di Sormano climb. 

Pogačar rode solo for 48 kilometres to the finish line in Como to take his 25th individual victory of the season. The win also saw the Slovenian equal Fausto Coppi’s record of four straight Lombardia victories and capped a remarkable year in which he recently won the road world title in Zurich

