Tom Pidcock is leaving Ineos Grenadiers, team statement confirms

Yorkshire rider to leave British team after turbulent season

Tom Pidcock at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that Tom Pidcock will be leaving the team in a statement. It follows earlier reports that the 25-year-old had agreed to part ways with the British team by mutually amicable agreement.

The team's statement came from Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert, who wished him luck, saying that the decision would enable both parties to pursue their future goals with "clarity, purpose and determination".

