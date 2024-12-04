Tom Pidcock is leaving Ineos Grenadiers, team statement confirms

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that Tom Pidcock will be leaving the team in a statement. It follows earlier reports that the 25-year-old had agreed to part ways with the British team by mutually amicable agreement.

The team's statement came from Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert, who wished him luck, saying that the decision would enable both parties to pursue their future goals with "clarity, purpose and determination".

"We’re really proud of the work we’ve done with Tom to help him achieve some extraordinary and memorable moments," Allert said. "Together we’ve written a powerful chapter and shown how exciting and diverse professional cycling can be.

“Tom has some big multi-disciplinary goals and we believe this decision enables both of us to pursue our future ambitions with clarity, purpose and determination.

He added: “We thank Tom for the last four years and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

An earlier report from Daniel Benson said the move would see the Yorkshire rider enter the transfer market straight away, and added that both parties had come to an amicable agreement to end Pidcock's contract by mutual consent, according to Benson's report, with other team members and staff also being told of the news today.

However, he has already been linked to a possible signing with Q36.5 Pro Cycling and it would be no great surprise to see him pen a contract with the Swiss team within days.

Pidcock, and indeed Ineos Grenadiers, have endured a turbulent season, with media focus on his relationship with team management and recent admissions from Pidcock that "we've had a difficult year – I've had a difficult year" .

However, he added at the time: "Everyone accepts that there are difficulties when you change it and we’re seeing those changes happening. I do hope that it can be turned around."

In terms of his race results, Pidcock claimed some significant crowns in 2024, including Amstel Gold Race in April, and the Olympic mountain bike title in August, thanks to a daring, last-ditch effort.

But much had been written about both the team's general comparative lack of results, and Pidcock's relationship with DS Steve Cummings, who was left off the team's Tour de France roster and ousted at the Tour of Britain by Pidcock's coach Kurt Bogaerts.

The rumour mill was fuelled further when Pidcock was 'deselected' from the Il Lombardia team roster in October. The rider broke the news on instagram, saying: “Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow.”

There was also considerable speculation over interest from the Q36.5 Pro Cycling team, and Pidcock himself said that all the transfer speculation had left him "frazzled".

It was clear all was not well, and his departure from the team will come as no surprise to many.