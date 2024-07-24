Kask finally reveals the secrets behind aero ears with new Nirvarna helmet

The new helmet has been used by Ineos since January, but now it's available to the public

New Kask Nivarna aero helmet
(Image credit: Kask)
Joe Baker
By
published

Kask has finally released its new flagship helmet, the Kask Nirvarna.

The helmet has already been displayed on the heads of the Ineos Grenadiers for around six months, but it’s now available to the public, allowing us to shed some light on exactly how many watts covering up your ears can save.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

Latest