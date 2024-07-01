Internet reacts to Dylan Groenewegen's 'aero beak' glasses

Cycling technology has evolved dramatically over the past few decades, often throwing up some rather wierd and wonderful designs along the way - but this one has to take the cake.

Part batman, part B2-Bomber, Dylan Groenewegen's new shades are taking innovation - and memes - to new heights with a new contraption covering his nose, courtesy of Team Jayco–AlUla's glasses sponsor Scicon.

Scicon's new, aesthetically trend bucking sunglasses have inevitably led to a social media storm, so we thought we would try to shed some light on the story behind the 'Bat nose', and of course take some time to have a giggle at the best memes so far!

The new aero sunglasses

2024 has been, well... a rather peculiar year for cycling tech to say the least, with cycling manufactures flocking towards head wear to try and drag out more aerodynamic and cooling gains, with a view to improve 'system efficiency' - the industry's favourite word of current.

We've already had 'aero ears' thanks to Kask's new, still unreleased aero helmet, and of course, the unforgettable meme extravaganza that was new Giro Aerohead release, and now clearly, noses are next in the firing line of optimisations.

At the time of writing, there's little information about the glasses, but Team Jayco-AlUla has reported on Instagram that these are indeed 'aero sunglasses' from Scicon.

Groenewegen confirmed the aero aim of the glasses, in an interview on ITV this morning.

The rational, we suspect, is that the design is aimed at creating smoothed airflow over the rider's face, in a manor that is repeatable and predictable compared to a bare nose, which will be different for everyone.

The 'nose fairing' would also double up as a sun protector for those who struggle to find a suncream that doesn't steam into their eyes, too.

It's worth noting too, that this isn't the first time sunglass companies have dabbled with aerodynamic noses. Oakley's Encoder shades, which have been out for a couple of years, featured both a flared nose piece and contoured brow-line, both of which are designed to direct air around the rider's face with less resistance.

With today's stage of the Tour de France being the first real chance for the sprinters to get their elbows out, we'll soon see whether these glasses live up to the superhero looks, but while the breakaway gets reeled in, let's take a look at the best memes so far.

Team Jayco-AlUla embraces the flack

When you release something that may well be looked upon with a variety of satirical views, it's often best to join in the fun, and embrace the humour - and that is exactly what Team Jayco-AlUla has done.

🇫🇷 #TDF2024Who wore it better? 🎭 pic.twitter.com/GTCzKOFCeTJuly 1, 2024

Many quickly pointed to these glasses resembling the mask of famous comic Batman, and you have to say that when put side by side, there is certainly some visual concistency...

I like this strategy from the Australian outfit though, embrace the humour now, and hope both the equipment and Groenewegen's legs do the talking in a few kilometres time.

Isn't Covid-19 sooo 2021?

When I first saw images starting to pop up on the internet in the last 24 hours, the glasses personally triggered thoughts of GCSE history, and my school learnings of the Great Plague of London in the 1600s!

Strange suits from the period were used by doctors, in an attempt to avoid the illness, by keeping one's nose as far away from danger as possible.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/I6Oy3nbVHRJuly 1, 2024

While Visma Lease-a-bike may have re-introduced a 'Partial Covid Protocol' following reports of Coronavirus cases in the peloton, we assure you that the Scicon shades are not designed to prevent any illness, but instead are aimed at improving high-end speed.

Angry Birds

With the regular orange kit he’d look like… pic.twitter.com/iYO6Vr2JqmJuly 1, 2024

Further down the same thread, another one of my favourites.

Once again a trip down memory lane, with one user pointing out the resemblance with the red bird from popular phone game 'Angry Birds'. The only thing missing is the special edition orange Jayco-AlUla kit - if only he wasn't Dutch national champ!

Has the industry gone mad?

So has the industry just gone mad? Well, quite possibly yes, but as the saying goes, 'you're insane until you're successful', so perhaps Dylan Groenewegen is just a stage win or two from making glasses like these mainstream.

But all jokes aside, these glasses are a great example of innovation that looks to defy the norm, and bike design wouldn't where it is today without manufacturers putting their necks (or noses) on the line.

It's worth pointing out too, that Tour de France sprint finishes often exceed speeds of 70km/h, so even the smallest gains can have the biggest consequences in the photo finish.