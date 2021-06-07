MPCC concerned 'no progress' is being made on cycling's ketone stance
The Movement for Credible Cycling says it's a 'damaging situation' to be in just weeks before the Tour de France
By Jonny Long
The Movement for Credible Cycling has criticised the lack of progress from international cycling bodies in delivering an official stance on ketone use.
Ketone use, a supplement drink that aids recovery for endurance athletes, is prevalent in the peloton, with Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge saying his team uses them and that it improves performance by 15 per cent.
In January earlier this year, the MPCC said they expected a decision from the UCI soon regarding ketone use, with the MPCC submitting a request to the World Anti-Doping Agency to investigate the so-called 'miracle drink'.
Five months later, MPCC members met at last week's Critérium du Dauphiné, releasing a statement saying that the use of ketones was the main concern discussed.
>>> Richie Porte ‘would love to repay Geraint Thomas’ at Tour de France after taking Dauphiné victory
"International bodies still have not reported any progress on such an important topic as ketones. Our members are worried about being forced to deal with this failure to take a stand," the statement read.
"A few weeks before the Grand Départ of the Tour de France, MPCC deplores such a damaging situation. The Board of Directors wants to express its support to our member teams, as they are sticking to the clear line they set: to commit to the non-use of ketones."
10 WorldTour teams are members of the MPCC, the organisation created in 2007 to defend the idea of clean cycling: Ag2r Citroën, Bora-Hansgrohe, Cofidis, EF Education-Nippo, Groupama-FDJ, Intermarché Wanty Gobert, Israel Start-Up Nation, Lotto-Soudal, Qhubeka-Assos and DSM.
"Another important topic was the implementation of the new UCI regulation on glucocorticoids use. MPCC’s members are still waiting for information on how this regulation will be shaped," the MPCC added.
"In the meantime, MPCC will continue to carry out cortisol level tests among its member teams. Since the beginning of the year, 25 MPCC teams have been tested, for a total of 177 riders taking part in 4 different races. No abnormally low values were found."
-
-
Pirelli P Zero tyre range gives you options for all conditions
Pirelli's P Zero range is growing and there are loads of great options to choose from
By Paul Norman •
-
Ian Boswell pips Laurens ten Dam to Unbound Gravel 200 title
The two former WorldTour pros battled it out in a sprint finish
By Jonny Long •
-
Ian Boswell pips Laurens ten Dam to Unbound Gravel 200 title
The two former WorldTour pros battled it out in a sprint finish
By Jonny Long •
-
Photo finish puts Mark Cavendish second at Belgium one-day race as upward trajectory continues
The Manxman finished a tyre width behind Tim Merlier at Elfstedenronde
By Jonny Long •
-
‘It’s never felt so easy on the bike’: Mark Padun doubles Dauphiné win tally and takes polka dot jersey for good measure
The Ukrainian took his second win in as many days at the French stage race
By Jonny Long •
-
Richie Porte ‘would love to repay Geraint Thomas’ at Tour de France after taking Dauphiné victory
The Tasmanian secured the yellow jersey, a nice bonus, before the real maillot jaune his Ineos team are after at the Tour later this month
By Jonny Long •
-
Küng wins battle of the Swiss Stefans in opening time trial at Tour de Suisse 2021
The European time trial champion beat Stefan Bissegger by only a handful of seconds
By Jonny Long •
-
Richie Porte seals Critérium du Dauphiné title as Mark Padun wins second stage in a row
Mark Padun won the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné as Richie Porte sealed the overall win
By Jonny Long •
-
Lizzie Deignan back to winning ways as Brit wins GC at the Tour de Suisse Women
Marta Bastianelli took the final stage from a nine woman breakaway
By Owen Rogers •
-
'Maybe I'll chase the GC at Grand Tours again,' says Tom Dumoulin as he makes comeback at Tour de Suisse
Tom Dumoulin makes his return to racing at the 2021 Tour de Suisse
By Jonny Long •