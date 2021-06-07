MPCC concerned 'no progress' is being made on cycling's ketone stance

The Movement for Credible Cycling has criticised the lack of progress from international cycling bodies in delivering an official stance on ketone use.

Ketone use, a supplement drink that aids recovery for endurance athletes, is prevalent in the peloton, with Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge saying his team uses them and that it improves performance by 15 per cent.

In January earlier this year, the MPCC said they expected a decision from the UCI soon regarding ketone use, with the MPCC submitting a request to the World Anti-Doping Agency to investigate the so-called 'miracle drink'.

Five months later, MPCC members met at last week's Critérium du Dauphiné, releasing a statement saying that the use of ketones was the main concern discussed.

"International bodies still have not reported any progress on such an important topic as ketones. Our members are worried about being forced to deal with this failure to take a stand," the statement read.

"A few weeks before the Grand Départ of the Tour de France, MPCC deplores such a damaging situation. The Board of Directors wants to express its support to our member teams, as they are sticking to the clear line they set: to commit to the non-use of ketones."

10 WorldTour teams are members of the MPCC, the organisation created in 2007 to defend the idea of clean cycling: Ag2r Citroën, Bora-Hansgrohe, Cofidis, EF Education-Nippo, Groupama-FDJ, Intermarché Wanty Gobert, Israel Start-Up Nation, Lotto-Soudal, Qhubeka-Assos and DSM.

"Another important topic was the implementation of the new UCI regulation on glucocorticoids use. MPCC’s members are still waiting for information on how this regulation will be shaped," the MPCC added.

"In the meantime, MPCC will continue to carry out cortisol level tests among its member teams. Since the beginning of the year, 25 MPCC teams have been tested, for a total of 177 riders taking part in 4 different races. No abnormally low values were found."