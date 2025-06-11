'Utterly irresponsible and immoral' - Olympic committee warns pro-doping Enhanced Games could lead to deaths

New event slammed as a "betrayal" of sporting integrity

(Image credit: Yuzuru SUNADA)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

A pro-doping alternative to the Olympics has been condemned as “irresponsible” and “immoral”, with leading athlete commissions raising concerns about the possibility of deaths.

The Enhanced Games, a sporting event that allows competitors to take performance-enhancing drugs, is scheduled to take place for the first time next May in Las Vegas, USA. It will include three sports in its first year – sprinting, swimming and weightlifting – with cycling slated to follow in year three.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.