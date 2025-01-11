'I'm on a mission to build a new superhumanity': Founder of the enhanced games on the future of dope-legal racing

The Enhanced Games are an alternative Olympics where doping will be encouraged. Chris Marshall-Bell grills the founder on the risks

image of bike helmet with syringes and pills
A cocktail of substances
(Image credit: chris catchpole)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in Features

"If Lance Armstrong, after defeating cancer and winning the Tour de France, had stood up and said openly that his comeback from the brink of death was made possible by EPO, then EPO would have been the hottest-selling product of the early 2000s,” Aron D’Souza tells me, a statement that perfectly illustrates his iconoclastic outlook. “Every middle-aged guy would be on EPO if it were available under safe, clinically approved FDA [the USA’s food and drug administration] regulations,” he adds. This is quite the way to start an interview – and there’s more bullishness to come. “It’s a classic misconception to say that performance-enhancing drugs are unsafe. It’s hysteria,” he states. In case you hadn’t guessed, D’Souza is a man on a quest to change sport. Or, as he puts it, “on a mission to build a new superhumanity” – that being, the Enhanced Games, a yearly Olympic style event where athletes would be encouraged to take performance-enhancing drugs.

The enhanced games

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1