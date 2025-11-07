World champions, Tour de France victors and Hour Record holders all on stage – Rouleur Live is an unmissable event

As many as nine cycling world champions will be on stage at Rouleur Live next week, as part of the cycling magazine's annual London event.

Across three days at the Truman Brewery in London – Thursday 13, Friday 14, and Saturday 15 November – some of the biggest names in cycling will appear, as well as some of the biggest brands.

The show is cycling magazine Rouleur's annual show, bringing together current and former riders, as well as exhibitors from the world of bikes, and much more.

The opening Thursday evening is kicked off by three-time Tour de France winner and two-time road world champion Greg LeMond, interviewed by Matt Stephens. LeMond returns on Friday evening, too.

Among other stars are former MTB world champion and winner of La Flèche Wallonne this year, Puck Pieterse, who will be appearing alongside Manon Lloyd and Zwift's Kate Veronneau to talk about the rise of women's sport.

Also on Thursday, there are talks on teamwork in gravel racing, with Carolin Schiff, Danni Shrosbree, and Laurens Ten Dam, and one on 'African's moment', with Xaverine Nirere, Xylon van Eyck, and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio.

The opening night concludes with a chat between Hour Record holder and former world time trial champion Filippo Ganna, and bike-maker extraordinaire Fausto Pinarello.

On Friday, talk highlights include one on building a Scandinavian super team, with Alexander Kristoff and Thor Hushovd, before under-23 world champion Lorenzo Finn is interviewed. There are also talks on ultra-riding, which features Lael Wilcox and Amy Hudson, and the world of cycling podcasting with Luke Rowe, Manon Lloyd, and Emma Finucane. The Friday is rounded off by an interview on stage with French Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

Saturday, the final day, includes an interview with Dame Laura Kenny, and a talk on the sustainability of pro cycling, with EF Pro Cycling's Jonathan Vaughters and Flanders Classics' Tomas Van Den Spiegel.

Also featuring are Sam Watson and Rory Townsend, the reigning British and Irish national champions, and the current women's road world champion, Magdeleine Vallieres. The whole event closes with Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates on stage.

With so many luminaries of the sport and world of cycling appearing, it should be an interesting few days. It does not end with the talks, however, with 81 brands, companies and other organisations exhibiting at the show.

You can get your tickets from rouleur.cc.