World champions, Tour de France victors and Hour Record holders all on stage – Rouleur Live is an unmissable event

The cycling magazine's annual show in London takes place 13-15 November

As many as nine cycling world champions will be on stage at Rouleur Live next week, as part of the cycling magazine's annual London event.

Across three days at the Truman Brewery in London – Thursday 13, Friday 14, and Saturday 15 November – some of the biggest names in cycling will appear, as well as some of the biggest brands.

Among other stars are former MTB world champion and winner of La Flèche Wallonne this year, Puck Pieterse, who will be appearing alongside Manon Lloyd and Zwift's Kate Veronneau to talk about the rise of women's sport.

