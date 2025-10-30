'You could just bully them out the sport, back to where they belong' – Luke Rowe says he used to make 'life hell' for ex-dopers in peloton

Welshman makes clear that he was no friend of banned riders returning

Luke Rowe has said that he used to try and make "life hell" for convicted dopers in the peloton.

The former Ineos Grenadiers rider, now a sports director for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, said that riders who had served bans did not deserve to return to professional cycling.

By flick, Rowe essentially means being unhelpful to a rider in the peloton, deliberately so – not giving way in the peloton or blocking space, for example.

