'Team Sky chucked me under a bus' – Bradley Wiggins on doping allegations

Former Tour de France winner says "it'll all come out" in interview to promote new book

Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Sir Bradley Wiggins has said that Team Sky "chucked him under a bus" in relation to doping accusations.

The former Tour de France winner was speaking to The Times ahead of the publication of his new book, The Chain.

An investigation was launched into whether a package allegedly received by former Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman for Wiggins at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2011 contained a legal decongestant, or a banned drug.

Wiggins told Cycling Weekly earlier this year: "I would love to know one way or another what actually happened. The whole story was that it was delivered to me [personally]. I was on the podium at the end of the Dauphiné, and it was made to sound like I got delivered a package."

"It was the equivalent of pissing on someone's grave, and in that moment, I was pissing on my own. The gold medal, the Tour de France… All of it was dead to me. The person I'd been in Paris and London was dead to me, too."

"If I had three pints now and then someone put a line in front of me, I would probably… Well, I don't know. But I don't drink any more," Wiggins said. "I could go for a month, you know, and not … And then it could just hit me like a fucking brick."

Wiggins said: "I’m earning more money than I’ve earned in the past six years. I’ve got my own house. I’m not homeless any more. A year ago, I was homeless."

