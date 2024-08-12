'I should have paid more attention to my financial affairs' - Bradley Wiggins opens up about bankruptcy

Former Tour de France winner was declared bankrupt in June

Bradley Wiggins
Sir Bradley Wiggins has admitted that he should have "paid more attention" to his financial affairs while he was a professional rider, as he spoke about his troubles on the record for the first time.

Speaking on WEDŪ's The Forward w/Lance Armstrong podcast last week, the former Tour de France winner and multiple Olympic medal winner said: "One of the things I regret is I never paid attention to my financial affairs when I was racing.

