'We're cyclists but we do a lot of jumping!': Sprinter Emma Finucane on making progress by leaps and bounds
The four-time national champion tells us how she’s become Britain’s leading light in the sprint events
For each article in this long-running WATT WORKS FOR ME series from Cycling Weekly's print edition, we ask a pro rider about their favourite things in training: what has helped them most in getting to where they are today. The aim is to get to the heart of the beliefs and preferences they hold dear when it comes to building form, maximising fitness and ultimately achieving results. For this edition, we speak to Emma Finucane.
Briefly, what’s your cycling story?
I started cycling aged eight, riding cyclo-cross and road, then aged 10 I took up track at the Geraint Thomas Velodrome. I was an endurance rider – I loved bunch sprints – but the GC academy coach Matt Crampton recommended that I apply for the sprint academy aged 16 and I was accepted. I won the junior Euros 500m TT in my first year, realised I was good at sprinting, and this last year has gone a bit crazy. I’ve got confidence ahead of the Worlds later in the year.
To what do you credit your recent success?
Consistency. I’ve been able to train regularly, had no injuries, not missed any sessions, and been able to manage everything demanded of me. Our new coach Kaarle McCulloch has been amazing for the squad, too. She’s made me approach racing differently: I am now more process- and less outcome-driven; I now look at the tactics and how I want to win.
That different outlook to training has been really key. What does a typical week look like?
Two hard gym sessions based on heavy lifting to gain muscle, four track sessions, one turbo session and a road ride. We’ve just finished a 12-week block of general preparation that was to build fitness and volume, and now we’re in the specific prep phase. I am position three in the team sprint, so I need more speed-endurance, as well as peak power.
How do you improve your sprinting?
I want to improve my peak power [currently 1,480W] to become a faster athlete, as it’s maybe a weakness of mine at present. So I do a lot of gym work, moving static objects like a track bar really quick and fast, and on the track I ride behind a motorbike and use different gears. In the gym, we focus more on velocity than weight, which I feel is essential to improve peak power.
Any exercises you can do at home to improve peak power?
Yes, we do a lot of jumps. There are so many variations: onto a box, over hurdles, single-leg jumps, jumps from sitting down. The gym coaches are really keen on using different tools to help us find that peak power, and we’ve figured out that jumping onto things helps us to improve our own force production. We are cyclists but we jump a lot.
What’s the hardest training session you do?
The one I did before this interview! Kaarle is really intrigued by how we can improve and adapt training, and she set us a ramp test to find out our VO2 max. It was savage, and though I don’t know the result yet, I feel I’ve improved a lot in the past six months. Even though I am a sprint athlete, it’s important to train endurance as well to be able to withstand training better, allowing us to train harder. We’ve been doing lots of turbo and endurance training, and it means I can hopefully progress on to ever quicker times.
What are you trying to improve?
The first 30 to 90 metres is all about peak power production, and I am trying to work on my rate of power through the pedals. Kaarle has set me big gears and it’s to help me to produce my own force from a standing or seated position.
Rider profile: Emma Finucane
Age: 20
Height: 5ft 7in
Peak power: 1,480W
Hometown: Carmarthen, Wales
Lives: Manchester
Rides for: GB women’s academy sprint team
Best results: 1st – 500m time trial, sprint, keirin and team sprint, National Track Championships (2023); 2nd – keirin and team sprint, European Track Championships (2023); 3rd – team sprint, World Track Championships (2022)
Twitter: @emmafinucane123
Instagram: @emmafinucane_
How to love hard training?
I tell myself to enjoy every training session and race. It is my job, but whatever happens my family and friends will still love me. I enjoy being in a team environment, as it’s such a buzz carrying each other. Team rolling efforts are my current favourite thing.
How to cope with the pain?
Sprinting is short-lasting: I am riding for 45 seconds at most. It can be hard to mentally get my head around that, to psyche myself up for such a short time, but I just have to give everything for those 45 seconds. It’s also hard not seeing my boyfriend [Dutchman Casper van Uden, Team DSM rider] and family, but other than that it’s cool to be a full-time athlete.
The full version of this article was published in the 13 April 2023 print edition of Cycling Weekly magazine. Subscribe online and get the magazine delivered to your door every week.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Is the bike industry divided over new tire and wheel rim-size regulations?
New recommendations have created a split within the world's tyre and rim organisation
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
British bike company Planet X saved after sale to private equity firm
Yorkshire company's 33 employees transferred to new owners following seven week sale process
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From shattered elbow to Worlds top-10: Cameron Mason on willpower, patience... and the hunt for a decent vegan breakfast
Britain's top-tier cyclo-cross rider tells us how he keeps getting better year after year
By David Bradford • Published
-
'When I say I'm new to road racing, my friends laugh!': Sean Flynn on turning pro after just one season on the road
The former national champion on the mud tells CW how he’s transferred his talents to the tarmac
By David Bradford • Published
-
'I'm studying maths – my brain needs something else besides cycling': Thomas Gloag on his hunger for learning on and off the bike
The 21-year-old Londoner and new Jumbo-Visma signing on rising to the challenge as he begins his WorldTour career
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'I was never the best, I just kept striving': Oscar Onley on the determination that took him all the way to the WorldTour
The young Scot tells us how he broke through and what it meant to almost beat the Tour champ
By David Bradford • Published
-
'Covid sidelined me for 16 months, but now I'm a triple national champ!': Kate Allan on her return to form
In her second full season of TT racing, the Team Bottrill rider has pulled off a Nationals hat-trick
By David Bradford • Published
-
'It's like being in a breakaway all day': Nathan Haas on switching to gravel racing
After a decade in the WorldTour, the Aussie tells CW about his pivot into the gravel scene
By Joe Laverick • Published
-
'These days, it's efforts all the way': Owain Doull on how his training has evolved
After his Tour de France debut, the Welsh EF Education-EasyPost pro sat down with CW to discuss routines, weight management and cross training
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'Forget about average speed – keep the easy rides easy': Lizzie Holden's golden rules of training
The on-form Manx rider shares the training and motivational wisdom that helped her claw back her racing mojo
By David Bradford • Published