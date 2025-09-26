UCI retires number 84 at all future World Championships junior women's road races in tribute to Muriel Furrer

The governing body honours the Swiss junior rider, who died after a crash in last year's event

A big screen shows black and white picture of Muriel Furrer, after she passed away at the 2024 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

The UCI has retired the number 84 for all future UCI Road World Championships junior women's road races as a mark of respect towards Muriel Furrer, who passed away during last year's event.

The Swiss junior rider suffered a serious head injury after crashing in the Zurich road race last September, and died after being airlifted to hospital.

"We don’t know exactly what happened, that’s the job of the police, they are working on it, to figure out the conditions of how the accident happened," said Lappartient at the time.

Questions were also asked as to whether the use of race radios – prohibited in World Championships races – could have meant Furrer received earlier medical attention.

Most recently the UCI trialled the use of GPS trackers at the Tour de Romandie Féminin, and all riders are using them in this week's World Championships. This comes as part of the governing body's SafeR initiative, with the specific aim of being able to quickly locate a stopped rider – for example in a crash situation like that of Furrer.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1