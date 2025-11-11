'It's sweet and a bit sad' – Carys Lloyd parts with youngest rider title as she heads into second year on WorldTour

The 18-year-old competed her A-Levels while riding for Movistar this season

Carys Lloyd competing at the British National Championships
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

It is with a bittersweet feeling that 18-year-old Carys Lloyd will pass on her title of being the youngest rider on the WorldTour next year.

Born on New Year’s Eve in 2006, the Movistar rider balanced her first season as a pro with her final year of A-Levels, scoring top grades as well as two UCI podium finishes. She also made history as the youngest rider to ever compete in Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

“It’s funny because Paula is only actually 12 days younger than me,” Lloyd told Cycling Weekly, adding that it’s “sweet and a bit sad” to no longer be the baby of the WorldTour. “I liked having the ‘I’m the youngest’ thing, and being the, not the underdog, but the least expected to perform,” she said.

Reflecting on her debut pro season, Lloyd described it as a “rollercoaster – I knew going in that it was going to be a big jump physically, but you don’t think it’s going to be as big of a jump mentally.

“There were a lot of learnings – accidentally leading out the wrong team in Omloop [Het] Nieuwsblad – but then getting to the end of the season in Italy and being able to do those really big lead-outs for Marlen [Reusser] and some of the other riders was really nice just to show that mental development.”

A three-time junior world champion on the track, Lloyd has emerged this season as a promising sprinter. Her best results were third on a stage at the Vuelta a Extremadura – “that was a bit surreal” – and second at September’s A Travers les Hauts de France.

“My tactics still aren’t completely there as a sprinter, but we’re looking at it,” she said. “Going forward, the team have told me there’s support and faith in me. Last year, they didn’t really know what I could do as a rider, let alone as a sprinter.”

“There will hopefully be some sprint opportunities,” she said. “I’m not writing off a Grand Tour next year, the team aren’t either, but it’s not a focus. They’ve said to me, ‘At the moment, we want you to focus on the Classics, but if you’re in good shape, you’re in good shape.’ That’s what I really like about them; if you have the legs, they’ll give you the opportunity.”

Explore More
Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.