'It's sweet and a bit sad' – Carys Lloyd parts with youngest rider title as she heads into second year on WorldTour

It is with a bittersweet feeling that 18-year-old Carys Lloyd will pass on her title of being the youngest rider on the WorldTour next year.

Born on New Year’s Eve in 2006, the Movistar rider balanced her first season as a pro with her final year of A-Levels, scoring top grades as well as two UCI podium finishes. She also made history as the youngest rider to ever compete in Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

An influx of juniors means four WorldTour riders will be younger than Lloyd next year, including her teammate Paula Ostiz, the junior world champion.

“It’s funny because Paula is only actually 12 days younger than me,” Lloyd told Cycling Weekly, adding that it’s “sweet and a bit sad” to no longer be the baby of the WorldTour. “I liked having the ‘I’m the youngest’ thing, and being the, not the underdog, but the least expected to perform,” she said.

Reflecting on her debut pro season, Lloyd described it as a “rollercoaster – I knew going in that it was going to be a big jump physically, but you don’t think it’s going to be as big of a jump mentally.

“There were a lot of learnings – accidentally leading out the wrong team in Omloop [Het] Nieuwsblad – but then getting to the end of the season in Italy and being able to do those really big lead-outs for Marlen [Reusser] and some of the other riders was really nice just to show that mental development.”

A three-time junior world champion on the track, Lloyd has emerged this season as a promising sprinter. Her best results were third on a stage at the Vuelta a Extremadura – “that was a bit surreal” – and second at September’s A Travers les Hauts de France.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“My tactics still aren’t completely there as a sprinter, but we’re looking at it,” she said. “Going forward, the team have told me there’s support and faith in me. Last year, they didn’t really know what I could do as a rider, let alone as a sprinter.”

Though her full calendar for 2026 is yet to be revealed, the teenager is expecting to open her season in Australia at the Tour Down Under.

“There will hopefully be some sprint opportunities,” she said. “I’m not writing off a Grand Tour next year, the team aren’t either, but it’s not a focus. They’ve said to me, ‘At the moment, we want you to focus on the Classics, but if you’re in good shape, you’re in good shape.’ That’s what I really like about them; if you have the legs, they’ll give you the opportunity.”

Lloyd's longer term dream is to make the Team GB track squad for the LA Olympics in 2028. “I’ve got a few little goals, as in stepping stones, like the Commonwealth [Games] next year – I’m looking to go for Wales,” she explained. “I’ll see where that takes me, we’ll take it every stepping stone, and hopefully it leads me to 2028.”