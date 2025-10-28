Zwift is widely considered to be the market leader when it comes to the best indoor cycling apps. Recently celebrating its 11th anniversary, it has continued its dominance by expanding into hardware, partnering up with Wahoo to provide Zwifties with some of the best smart trainers and cycling tech on the market.

Here in the Northern Hemisphere, the daylight hours are getting shorter, with daylight saving time already in effect in the UK. In the US, it arrives on 2 November, meaning the majority of us will be spending more time riding indoors.

To celebrate it's indoor cycling week here at Cycling Weekly, and we have teamed up with Zwift to bring you an exclusive cycling deal, with a massive 20% off the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 equipped with the brilliant Zwift Cog and Click tech.

The Zwift 'Clock Changing' offer means you can get $110/£100/€110 reduction, which takes the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 down to just $439.99, a very attractive reduction from the RRP of $549.99.

UK shoppers get the same 20% with the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click down to just £399.99, it's the cheapest this next-gen trainer from Wahoo has ever been, and the first time it's dipped under £400.

Below you'll find the exclusive Zwift deal for your territory. There's no code to enter, just hit the 'View Deal' link and the discounted 20% off price will appear.

It's worth noting that the offer price takes a few seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price.

The Zwift Cog, which replaces a traditional cassette to enable universal compatibility across Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo. (Image credit: Wahoo)

The all-new Kickr Core 2 is a significant step up from the original Wahoo Kickr Core, which we already rated as the best value direct-drive trainer. Kickr Core 2 now includes the Zwift Cog and Click system. The Zwift Cog is a pre-installed cog specifically designed to replace a cassette, making set-up effortless, and is compatible with almost any 8-13-speed bike. Zwift Click is a handlebar-mounted virtual shifting system, and it makes in-game navigation a breeze.

The 'Clock Changing' sale ends on November 9th at 11:59 pm, so act fast if you want to avoid missing out on this exclusive Zwift deal.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, and we'd expect other Zwift deals to land then. The Black Friday weekend runs this year from November 28th to December 1st, so be sure to check out the Cycling Weekly Black Friday deals hub for more.