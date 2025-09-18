New virtual world added to MyWhoosh ahead of UCI World Championships in Rwanda

MyWhoosh has launched a new world ahead of the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda this month. The road worlds are to be held on the African continent for the first time in it's history with events running until the 28 September.

As official UCI partner, MyWhoosh has created a new world to bring the best bits of the Rwanda route to your screen and a three part mission called Chasing Rainbows to show off the best parts of the new virtual world.

Stage one of Chasing Rainbows is a group ride on a replica of the ITT route around Kigali, Rwanda's capital that is hosting the week long World Championships. These rides are available to take part in from 15-21 September.

Stage two runs from 22-28 September and is a recreation of the 15km long road race finishing circuit to be used in the elite men's and women's events.

Stage three that runs from 29 September - 5 October debuts the route to be used in the 2025 Esports World Championships later this year.

(Image credit: MyWhoosh)

The elite women's individual time trial gets the racing underway in Rwanda on Sunday, September 21, with Demi Vollering, Chloe Dygert and Britain's Anna Henderson lining up as the favourites. The men's elite time trial follows the same day with under-23, junior and the mixed relay TT following over the next three days.

The road races start on Thursday with the inaugural women's under-23 road race in which Great Britain line up with a strong team having decided to focus on this event and not put a team in the senior women's event.

Tadej Pogačar will start the men's road race as the outstanding favourite. With over 5,000m of elevation in the 267.5km event, the Slovenian is expected to defend his title. Belgian's Remco Evenepoel will be a challenger while two of the best one-day riders in the men's peloton, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert are not racing.

The women's event looks set to be another battle between Tour de France Femmes winner Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Demi Vollering of the Netherlands.

(Image credit: MyWhoosh)

MyWhoosh is a free to use online cycling platform that pairs with all of the best indoor smart trainers and indoor smart bikes currently on the market. It is now the leading destination for elite level virtual racing after Zwift announced it was stepping back from it.

It is also the partner of our annual Big Ride Challenge in which riders select one of fours distances they aim to cover over the year. It's free to sign up to the Big Ride challenge and along with the annual mileage target, riders are set monthly challenges along the way. We also have social rides on MyWhoosh every Thursday at 5:30pm (BST)